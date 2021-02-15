Whiskey MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Analysis

Global whiskey market is estimated to grow at the CAGR of 5%. Introducing new flavors and mentioning origin of the whiskey is boosting whisky sales. Whisky market is a highly recognized distilled alcoholic beverage among all premium brands and healthy consumers of the same. Being famous among beverage consumers it is that they are supporting the market growth. Many whiskey producers are focusing on exploring various whiskey tastes, character and differentiation which has resulted in the launch of new whiskey brands giving an increase product availability option consequently giving more choice and more availability to consumers thereby supporting the market growth of whiskey.

Major Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major whiskey market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

The key players profiled in the Whiskey Market are Diageo (U.K.), Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd (India), Beam Suntory (U.S.), Brown-Forman (U.S.), Pernod Ricard (France), Bacardi (Bermuda), Heaven Hill Distilleries (U.S.), Constellation Brands, Inc. (U.S), Distell Group limited (South Africa), Radico Khaitan (India).

Key Findings

Organic malt-based whiskies are gaining high importance in recent days.

The demand for Irish whiskey is increasing as compared to other types of whiskies.

Market Segments:

Whiskey market has been segmented based on source which includes malt, grain, blended and others. Based on type, market is again segmented into Bourbon/Rye, Scotch, Cask Finish and Others. Based on origin, market is further segmented into U.S., Canadian, Irish, Japanese and more. Depending on the process, the market is again segmented into pot still distillation, column still distillation and more.

The whiskey market is segmented under the following regions:

North America

US

Canada

Europe

