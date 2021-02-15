Impact on BEARD CARE Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Market Research Future (MRFR) report on the global beard care products market provides a comprehensive overview of the market segments, current trends, growth projections, and challenges of the market from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period) to identify the current market opportunities.

Beard care products are cosmetic products that nourish the skin, the facial hair and retain the softness and smoothness of the beard. Sales for beard care items are growing at a rapid rate, as beards are not only a fashion statement but have become part of a lifestyle. Beard care products come in both traditional and organic varieties.

Market Dynamics

The global Beard Care Products Industry is expected to be powered by several factors. New and creative product releases by critical players are one of the main factors in the increasing growth of beard care products. The growth of the organized retail sector adds value to the growth of the demand for beard care products. The development of different retail chains, such as supermarkets/hypermarkets and specialty stores, among others, leads to the growth of the demand for beard care products.

Moreover, rising image-consciousness and awareness of the availability of various beard care products and grooming products, such as oil, wax, and shampoos, are estimated to boost demand further. Several leading manufacturers are investing in R&D to develop organic products due to increasing awareness of the adverse effects of chemical-based products.

Market Segmentation

The global market for beard care products has been segmented based on product type, category, and distribution channel.

Based on product type, the market has been classified into beard wash, beard oil, beard wax, and others. Beard oil was the largest segment in 2018. It had the highest market share of more than 35.0%. Oil has become a popular product because it is appropriate for all skin types and has high moisturizing properties. Beard oils provide a combination of essential and carrier oils for healthy hair growth, which also softens hair follicles. Companies are concentrating on R&D to grow sustainable products.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been classified into store-based and non-store based. Store-based distribution channel has been further divided into convenience stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty retailers, and others. In 2018, convenience stores were the leading distribution channel and retained more than 45.0% of the global market share. The availability of various products from various brands at discounted rates at convenience stores boosts product sales through this channel. In addition, the in-store personal assistance provided by these stores would also have a positive effect on the growth of the market.

