Europe 3D Printing Plastics Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Europe 3D printing plastics market reached $163.6 million in 2019 and will grow by 15.6% over 2020-2030 despite the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 42 tables and 84 figures, this 160-page report “Europe 3D Printing Plastics Market 2020-2030 by Polymer Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe 3D printing plastics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd134

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe 3D printing plastics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Polymer Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on polymer type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (metric tons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Photopolymers

– Thermoplastics

– Nylon

– Polylatic Acid (PLA)

– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

– Polyethylene

– Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

– Polypropylene

– Polycarbonate

– Other Polymers

Based on material form, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (metric tons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Liquid

Filament

– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

– Polylactic Acid (PLA)

– Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

– Polycarbonate (PC)

– Nylon

– High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

– Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified (PETG)

– Others

Powder

Based on technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Vat Photopolymerisation

– Stereolithography (SLA)

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on use type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (metric tons) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Commercial

– Personal

Based on application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Prototyping

– Tooling

– Functional Part Manufacturing

– Other Applications

Based on end user, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Consumer Goods & Electronics

– Fashion and Aesthetics

– Other End Users

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Polymer Type, Material Form, and Application over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd134

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Arkema S.A.

Asiga

Aviv3D

BASF 3D Printing Solutions GmbH

Carbon3D, Inc.

Clariant

CRP Group

Dowdupont Inc.

Envisiontec GmbH

Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Evonik Industries AG

FormLabs Inc.

Golden Plastics

HP Inc.

Hunan Farsoon High-Tech Co., Ltd

Materialise NV

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Oxford Performance Materials

Polyone Corporation

Prodways Technologies

Proto Labs, Inc.

Ricoh Company Ltd.

Royal DSM N.V.

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker B.V.

Voxeljet AG

XYZ Printing, Inc.

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/