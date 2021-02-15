Digital Grocery Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

This report focuses on the global Digital Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Grocery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Walmart

Amazon

Kroger

FreshDirect

Target

Tesco

Alibaba

Carrefour

ALDI

Coles Online

BigBasket

Longo

Schwan Food

Honestbee

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Packaged Foods

Fresh Foods

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal Shoppers

Business Customers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Grocery status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Grocery development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Grocery are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

