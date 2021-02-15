North America Virtual Reality Content Creation Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America virtual reality content creation market is expected to grow by 68.2% annually in the forecast period and reach $102.99 billion by 2030.

Highlighted with 21 tables and 37 figures, this 85-page report “North America Virtual Reality Content Creation Market 2020-2030 by Solution, Content Type, VR Medium, Application, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America virtual reality content creation market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America virtual reality content creation market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Solution, Content Type, VR Medium, Application, and Country.

Based on Solution, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Software

– Service

Based on Content Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Games

– Videos (further split into 360 Degree Videos and Immersive Videos)

– Images

Based on VR Medium, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Mobile-based VR Content

– Console-based VR Content

– PC-based VR Content

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Healthcare

– Aerospace & Defense

– Media & Entertainment

– Gaming

– Automotive

– E-commerce & Retail

– Tourism & Hospitality

– Real Estate

– Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Content Type, VR Medium, and Application over the years 2019-2030 are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

360 Labs

Blippar

Koncept VR

Matterport

Panedia Pty Ltd.

Pixvana Inc.

Scapic.

SubVRsive

VIAR (Viar360)

WeMakeVR

