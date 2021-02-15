Europe Augmented Reality (AR) Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Europe augmented reality market reached $3.89 billion in 2019 and will grow by 48.8% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for AR technology in the region.

Highlighted with 39 tables and 44 figures, this 114-page report “Europe Augmented Reality (AR) Market by Component, Technology, Device, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe augmented reality market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historic study covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe augmented reality market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Device, Industry Vertical, End User, and Country.

Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

– Sensors

– Semiconductor Component

– Displays and Projectors

– Position Trackers

– Cameras

– Others

Software

– Software Developer Kits

– Cloud Services

Based on Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Marker-based Augmented Reality

– Passive Marker

– Active Marker

Markerless Augmented Reality

– Model based Tracking

– Image based Processing

Based on Device, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Head-Up Display (HUD)

– Handheld Device

Based on Industry Vertical, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Gaming

– Entertainment & Media

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Education

– Automotive

– Retail & Marketing

– Other Verticals

Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Consumer

Enterprise

– Large Enterprises

– Small- & Medium-sized Enterprises

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, Device, and Industry Vertical over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Apple Inc.

Atheer, Inc.

Blippar Ltd.

Catchoom Technologies, S.L.

Facebook Inc

Google, LLC

HP Development Co., L.P.

Intellectsoft LLC

Lumus Ltd.

Magic Leap, Inc

Microsoft Corp.

Niantic Inc.

Optinvent S.A.

Popar Co Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Samsung Co Ltd.

Sony Corporation

Total Immersion

Universal mCloud Corp. (NGRAIN)

Vuzix Corp.

Wayray AG

Wikitude GmbH

Zugara, Inc.

