Global US Agricultural Drone Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape (2019-2025)

United States Agriculture Drone market was valued at US$ 72.10 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 144.8 million by 2025 displaying explosive CAGR of 9.96% over the forecast period (2019-2025). With the rapid technological breakthrough, farmers are opting for agricultural drones to enhance their agricultural productivity. Being one of the newest and efficient tools in agriculture, they assist the farmers in a wide range of tasks from analyzing, planning to the actual planting of crops, and the subsequent monitoring of fields to ascertain the health and growth of crops. Furthermore, surging investments by established players along with the favorable government policies are expected to allow large and small operations to aid in effective farming practices. For instance, in 2016, US investments in agricultural drones and robotic technology amounted to US$ 389 million and approximately 40 companies raised funds. Investors such as Monsanto, Syngenta and Mitsui have backed various emerging start-ups for improving, harvesting, crop spraying and irrigation. The rising trend of implementation of UAVs for enhanced productivity and increasing awareness of precision agriculture for crop scouting and field mapping is expected to drive the adoption of drone in agriculture sector in the US. US has the highest adoption rate of aerial agriculture drones. It has been primarily adopted for crop dusting efficiency over large fields and precision agriculture and farm management. Labor shortages in the country, reduced input requirements and high yield efficiency coupled with various other incentives have been catalyzing factors influencing the growth of agriculture drones in the United States.

ALSO READ: https://neighborwebsj.com/uncategorized/2727366/global-network-security-platform-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape2020-2026/

“Fixed Wing Drone is expected to dominate the US agriculture drone market during the analyzed period.”

Based on drone type, the report segments the US agricultural drone market into fixed-wing drones, multi-rotor drones and hybrid drones. Fixed-wing Agriculture drones hold the maximum market (47.2% share) and are expected to keep its dominating over the forecast period as they provide exact information and ensure the effective monitoring of the agriculture field. Fixed-wing agriculture drones are considered to be the best choice to monitor the field hence, they occupy the lead share in the market.

“Crop spraying as an agriculture drone application dominates the market in 2018 and is expected to dominate the market during the analyzed period.”

ALSO READ: https://soccernurds.com/uncategorized/1658173/global-network-security-platform-market-by-type-by-application-by-segmentation-by-region-and-by-country-2020-2026/

Based on application, the market is segmented into field mapping, soil monitoring, agriculture photography, crop spraying, crop monitoring. Crop spraying generated revenue of US$ 19.45 million in 2018. The segment is expected to dominate the US agriculture drone market during the analyzed period as the devices installed to support the farmers by measuring the distances with extreme precision. Application of crop sprayer results in a massive reduction in overall spray and much lower chemical level reaching the groundwater. With the usage of agriculture drones, the farmers can complete spraying jobs about 5 times faster than traditional methods. Crop Monitoring segments are expected to witness highest rate of adoption of drones in the US in coming years.

“Mid-West the largest crop-growing region dominated the adoption of drone in the US agriculture sector in 2018”

For a better understanding of the overall adoption of the agriculture drone in the US, detailed regional level analysis was conducted including North East, Midwest, South and West regions. Among all these regions, the Mid-West region is expected to witness considerable growth over the analyzed period due to increasing technological advancement and infrastructural development in the region.

Competitive Landscape-Top 10 Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the US agricultural drone market include Aero Vironment Inc, Trimble Inc, AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc., Precision Hawk, Senetra, Drone Deploy, Deveron, DJI, Intel, and John Deere Company. These companies are entering into partnership or investing in R&D to come up with innovative products for the agricultural sector. US agricultural drone market also witnessed emergence of various start-ups in recent past.

Reasons to buy:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated until 2025. The analysis presented in the report is a combination of deep-dive secondary research and input from Key Opinion Leader of the industry

ALSO READ: https://murphyshockeylaw.net/uncategorized/2118684/global-network-security-platform-market-research-report2020-2026/

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends and opportunities prevailing in the industry.

Examination of industry attractiveness with the help of Porter’s Five Forces analysis

ALSO READ: https://thedailychronicle.in/news/2883054/global-network-security-platform-market-insights-overview-analysis-and-forecast-2020-2026/

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments and sub-segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry such as North, Mid-West, South and West

The study also covers the comprehensive region-wise analysis in the United States

Customization Options:

ALSO READ: https://reviewindependent.com/uncategorized/1190072/global-network-security-platform-market-statistics-cagr-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-2020-2026/

Agricultural Drones market can further be customized as per the requirement or any other market segment. Besides this, UMI understands that you may have your own business needs, hence feel free to connect with us to get a report that completely suits your requirements.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/