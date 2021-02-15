North America Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

North America automotive AR and VR market is expected to grow by 77.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $21.79 billion by 2026.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 36 figures, this 94-page report “North America Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Component, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Driving Autonomy, and Country 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America automotive AR and VR market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historic study covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America automotive AR and VR market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Driving Autonomy, and Country.

Based on Component, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

– Sensors

– Semiconductor Component

– Displays and Projectors

– Position Trackers

– Cameras

– Others

Software

– Software Developer Kits

– Cloud Services

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Augmented Reality (AR) by Technology

– Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

– Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

Augmented Reality (AR) by Device

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Head-Up Display (HUD)

– Handheld Device

Virtual Reality (VR) by Technology

– Nonimmersive Technology

– Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Virtual Reality (VR) by Device

– Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

– Gesture-Tracking Device

– Projector & Display Wall

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Manufacturing & Supply

– Research & Development

– Marketing & Sales

– Aftermarket Service

– Support Functions & Training

– Other Applications

Based on Vehicle Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Passenger Vehicles

– Commercial Vehicles

Based on Driving Autonomy, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Conventional Driving

– Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Driving

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, Application, and Vehicle Type over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Garmin

General Motors (GM)

HARMAN International

HTC

Hyundai Motor Company

Jaguar

Mercedes-Benz

Microsoft

Nippon Seiki

NVIDIA

Panasonic

Unity

Visteon

Volkswagen

