Natural Lutein Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants BASF, Lycored, Dohler

Natural Lutein is a natural part of a human diet found in orange-yellow fruits and flowers, and in leafy vegetables. It also known as vegetable lutein or vegetable luteol. Its name lutein means “yellow” is found in various plants such as marigold oleoresin which is extracted from the petals of marigold flowers with organic solvent. The natural lutein helps in maintaining healthy macular pigment levels providing retinal protection against oxidative stress caused by normal UV exposure on the aging eye. These benefits of natural lutein have driven the market size of the global natural lutein market. According to AMA, the Global Natural Lutein market is expected to see growth rate of 4.59%.

Latest released research study on Natural Lutein Market delivers volume and values at regional and company levels considering slowdown due to COVID across the globe. From a global perspective, the report analyzes historical data and future prospects to represent the total Global Natural Lutein Market size broken down by various segments (type and application) and by highest potential and emerging countries. Some of the players profiled are BASF SE(Germany), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), E.I.D. Parry Ltd (India), Dohler (Germany), Lycored (Israel), Kemin Industries, Inc. (United States), Zhejiang Medicine (China), DDW The Color House. (United States), Piveg, Inc. (United States), Allied Biotech Corporation (Taiwan), Fenchem (China), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), The Nature’s Bounty Co (United States), Ambe Phytoextracts Pvt. (India) and Chenguang Biotech Group Co.,Ltd (China).

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Dietary Supplements

Increasing Use of Natural Colorants

Rising Number of Health-Conscious People

Market Trend

Growing Use as Medicine in Asia Pacific Countries such as India

Restraints

High Amount Of Consumption Led to Harmful Effects

Opportunities

Use of Natural Lutein in Prevention of Skin Disorders, Diabetes, Cancer, and Coronary Heart Diseases

Increasing Use of Natural Lutein in Animal Feed

Growing Eye-Related Diseases

Global Natural Lutein Market Segmentation’s

The segmentation chapter allows readers to understand aspects of the Global Natural Lutein Market such as products, available technologies, and applications. These chapters are written in a way that describes years of development and the process that will take place in the next few years. The research report also provides insightful information on new trends that are likely to define the progress of these segments over the next few years.

On the Basis of by (Powder & Crystalline, Beadlet, Oil Suspension, Emulsion, Other), Application (Food & Beverages (Dietary Supplement, Food Coating, Other), Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Animal Feed), Production Process (Extraction, Fermentation, Algae Route)

On the Basis of Region: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa

