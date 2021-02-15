North America Automotive Interior Lighting Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

North America automotive interior lighting market is expected to grow by 5.2% annually in the forecast period and reach $969.1 million by 2026.

Highlighted with 26 tables and 38 figures, this 98-page report “North America Automotive Interior Lighting Market 2020-2026 by Technology, Product, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Autonomy, Sales Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America automotive interior lighting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historical studies covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America automotive interior lighting market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Product, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Autonomy, Sales Channel, and Country.

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Halogen

– Xenon

– LED

Based on Product, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Roof Console Lighting System

– Reading Light system

– Car Body Lighting System

– Ambient Lighting System

Based on Vehicle Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

– Economy Vehicles

– Mid-priced Vehicles

– Luxury Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Autonomy, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Conventional Vehicles

– Autonomous Vehicles

Based on Sales Channel, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– OEM

– Aftermarket

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, Product, and Vehicle Type over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Bosch

Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting System

CML Innovative Technologies

DRaXLMAIER Group

Efi Lighting

Grupo Antolin

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Innotec

Koninklijke Philips

Mentor

Neolite ZKW

Oshino Lamps

OSRAM GmbH

Pacific Insight Electronics Corp.

Philips Lighting

SCHOTT AG

Shanghai Sunlight Enterprise

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toyoda Gosei

Valeo

