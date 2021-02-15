Aluminum Die-Casting Machine Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

Market Forecast
The Global
Aluminum Die-Casting Machine Market is
expected to exhibit a CAGR of
6% during the forecast
period to reach USD 1.5
Billion by 2025.
Segmentation
By Product Type: The product type segments are high-pressure die casting
(HPDC), low-pressure die casting (LPDC), and others. The high-pressure die
casting (HPDC) segment accounts for over 70% of the market share due to the
unparalleled casting cycle time offered by these machines, making it the
largest segment. These machines are well-suited for automation due to their
complex mechanism. A high volume of aluminum can be shaped in a short amount of
time, leading to the use of HPDC machines in the automotive, packaging, and
construction industries. LPDC machines have slow casting cycle times but can
produce complex patterns without compromising on structural integrity. Dense
aluminum can be modeled using LPDC machines, which find applicability in the
aerospace industry.
By Industry Vertical: The automotive segment is the largest as
aluminum parts are increasingly replacing iron and steel components in
automotive manufacturing. Aluminum is a lightweight metal which serves to
greatly enhance the fuel efficiency of vehicles, a factor that is driving the
growth of the segment. Aluminum parts are easy to replace and recycle, which
further enhances their utility in the automotive industry. The power segment is
also expected to showcase significant growth. While aluminum is not as good a
conductor as copper, it is lighter and, thus, offers a better
conductivity-to-weight ratio. Therefore, aluminum is utilized in transmission
lines, power cables, and power grids to reduce power dissipation; moreover, its
light weight does not stress the supporting structure. The growth of utilities
in developing economies is driving the growth of the segment. In the
construction industry, aluminum is used in roofing, doors, and windows owing to
its excellent malleability, corrosion resistance, and light weight. The
growth of the global construction industry is directly fueling the growth of
the global aluminum die-casting machine market.
Key Players
Buhler AG (Switzerland)
- Technology Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)
Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd (Japan)
TOYO Machinery & Metal (Japan)
Ube Industries, Ltd (Japan)
Walbro (US)
Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd (Taiwan)
Alcast Company (US)
Consolidated Metco, Inc. (US)
Gibbs Die Casting Corp. (US)
Frech (EN) (Germany)
Idra Group Ltd (Italy)
HMT Machine Tools Limited (India)
