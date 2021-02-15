Europe Automotive Lighting Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Europe automotive lighting market reached $7.46 billion in 2019 and will grow by 6.4% over 2020-2026 owing to increase in emphasis toward road safety, stringent government regulations, and growth in automobile production in this region.

Highlighted with 46 tables and 84 figures, this 140-page report “Europe Automotive Lighting Market 2020-2026 by Technology, Product, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Autonomy, Sales Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe automotive lighting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historical studies covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe automotive lighting market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Product, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Autonomy, Sales Channel, and Country.

Based on Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Halogen

– Xenon

– LED

Based on Product, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Interior Lighting

– Roof Console Lighting System

– Reading Light system

– Car Body Lighting System

– Ambient Lighting System

Exterior Lighting

– Headlamps

– Rear Lighting

– Sidelights

– Other Exterior Lightings

Based on Vehicle Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

– Economy Vehicles

– Mid-priced Vehicles

– Luxury Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Based on Vehicle Autonomy, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Conventional Vehicles

– Autonomous Vehicles

Based on Sales Channel, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and sales volume (million units) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– OEM

– Aftermarket

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the countries, market analysis and revenue/volume data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, Product, and Vehicle Type over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Bosch

Changzhou Xingyu Automotive Lighting System

GE Lighting

Grupo Antolin

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

Ichikoh Industries Ltd.

Infineon Technologies

Johnson Electric Holdings

Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Magneti Marelli S.P.A.

Osram Licht AG

Pacific Insight Electronics

SCHOTT

Shanghai Sunlight Enterprise

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

Valeo

