Cloud ERP Market Research Report by Forecast to 2022

Cloud ERP Market Scenario:

The global Cloud ERP market 2020 is planning to prepare to increase its investment in funds as it seeks to hit 8% hike target in the face of the economic slowdown caused by the Coronavirus pandemic. The figures are accumulated by Market Research Future that focuses on the study over the Cloud ERP market and comes out to be gaining USD 28 Billion by 2022. The growth period is calculated to be between 2016 and 2022.

With the escalating government initiatives along with advancements in technology and enterprise management solutions, the demand for cloud ERP technology is rising from industries worldwide. As the emphasis is on critical areas of businesses such as human resource management, the market is still gaining popularity in the present time. Even accounting & finance and marketing are also simultaneously increasing profitability through superior decision making. Such factor shows a high possibility to foster the market growth in the foreseeable years.

Another factor that leads to market growth is the need for a high return on investment (ROI) and lower upfront cost followed by a mounting organizational need for improving employee productivity and efficiency. These have been significant drivers for the growth of the Cloud ERP Market. At the same time, the rise in the adoption of cloud-based solutions, the advent of big data as well as for analytics globally also flourish the demand of the cloud ERP market. Furthermore, growing government initiatives coupled with advancements in technology and enterprise management solutions and the need for cloud ERP technology in industries worldwide is probable to propel market growth in the forecast period optimistically.

Some restraints and challenges are being faced by the market, which could hinder the entire cloud ERP market growth. The factors such as limited customization options for SaaS-based ERP and high CAPEX of PAAS-based ERP are obstructing the market growth. The integration issue with legacy and on-premises systems and vacuum of technical professional and expertise are other factors hampering the overall cloud ERP market.

Top Players:

The outstanding players in the cloud ERP market are listed as Ramco Systems (India), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Infor (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Sage Group Plc. (U.K.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Totvs S.A. (Brazil), Netsuite Inc. (U.S.), Syspro (South Africa), among others.

Leading Segments:

The global level analysis of the market for segmentation of global cloud ERP market is conducted on deployment type, organization size and vertical.

Cloud ERP market by deployment type includes public, private, hybrid.

Cloud ERP Market by organization size includes small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Cloud ERP Market by vertical includes IT and telecommunications, BFSI, aerospace & defence manufacturing, retail, healthcare and government.

Leading Regions:

North America market acquired the highest share of revenue in the global cloud-based ERP market in 2016 in terms of technological advancements and a rise in applications of cloud-based ERP in manufacturing, government, and retail fields. North America will dominate the largest share in the market in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific cloud-based ERP market is anticipated to inflate at the highest rate, followed by LAMEA during the assessment period. The want for transparent and modernized manufacturing processes in assorted industries is also liable to motivate the development of cloud-based ERP software in Asia-Pacific. With this, the impact and development analysis of prime vendors is registered in the market and factored the market growth in the APAC region.

