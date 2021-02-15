Dairy Blends MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Insight

Global Dairy Blends Market are milk concentrates with low-fat content as compared to other dairy spreads. The high-water content helps in using the dairy blends for frying and baking purpose. They are also consumed directly as spreads. They are used in production of infant formula because of the nutrient content. Dairy blends constitutes of partially hydrogenated oil or liquid vegetable oils.

Low fat dairy blends are used as a replacement of higher fat containing cheese and butter for breakfast. Consumers are getting more inclined towards toward low-fat containing spreads in their meals which help in fueling up the demand of dairy blends.

Major Key Players

The key players profiled in the Dairy Blends Market are Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited (New Zealand), DOHLER Group (Germany), FRIESLANDCAMPINA (Netherlands), Kerry Group (Ireland), Galloway Company, Inc. (U.S.) and Advanced Food Products LLC (U.S.).

Key Findings

Powder form of dairy blends is growing at a higher rate due to its higher shelf life. Top five exporters of Dairy Blends are Belarus, France, Belgium, Ireland and Germany

Segments

Dairy Blends has been segmented on the basis of form which comprises powder, liquid and others. Dairy Blends has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises milk protein concentrate, sweetener, thickener, nutritional enhancer and others. Dairy Blends has been segmented on the basis of packaging which comprises bottles, bags, cans, boxes, sachets and others. Global Dairy Blends Market has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises infant formula, ice-cream, yoghurt, bakery, confectionery, specialty flavorings, butter and cheese, beverages and others

Study Objectives of Dairy Blends Market

Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

To estimate and forecast market size by from, packaging, application and region

To analyses key driving forces which are influencing the market

Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW) and their countries

Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the Dairy Blends

Company profiling of major players in the market

Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Regional Analysis

The global Dairy Blends market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Europe region has the major market share followed by North America. Increasing consumption of dairy spreads and blends is supporting the growth of dairy blends market in developed countries of Europe and North America region. U.K., Portugal, France, Korea and Germany are the major importers of dairy blends and its products.

