Acne Treatment Market to Reach $7.19 billion by 2027; Increasing Dermatologist Consultations to Bode Well for Growth

The global “Acne Treatment Market” is expected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to increasing incidence of acne amongst the people and growing dermatology consultations across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Acne Treatment Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Retinoids, Antibiotics, Isotretinoin, and Others), By Treatment Modality (Oral and Topical), By Age Group (10 to 17, 18 to 44, 45 to 64 and 65 Above) By Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies and, E-pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market was worth USD 5.46 billion in 2019.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/acne-treatment-market-103361

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes quantitative and qualitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will affect market growth. The report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers the different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves leading companies and adoption of strategies by them to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaboration that will contribute to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as PESTEL and SWOT analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market :

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of corona virus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

For more information visit : https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/acne-treatment-market-103361

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Incidence of Acne to Bolster Growth

The advent of consuming junk food and high disposable income is resulting in increasing cases of skin disorders across the globe. According to the American Academy of Dermatology (ADA), around 85% between the age group of 12 and 24 have experienced minor acne once in a lifetime. Acne incidences are rising in adults, with over 15% affected are women. The rising skin conditions such as eczema, acne, and psoriasis is driving the demand for dermatology consultations globally. The increasing cases of skin ailments are expected to drive the global acne treatment market during the forecast period.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE:

Ortho Dermatologics Launches Tazarotene Topical to Treat Acne Vulgaris

In June 2020, Ortho Dermatologics announced its launch of Tazarotene lotion 0.045% following the approval from the US Food and Drug Administration in late 2019. Tazarotene lotion 0.045% is now available across the stores in the United States for treating acne vulgaris in patients aged 9 years and older. Bill Humphries, Ortho President, said, “Ortho Dermatologics is committed to developing novel treatment options like ARAZLO that will help millions of Americans who are suffering from the inflammatory acne problems.

Related Reports:

Immunomodulators Market worth USD 285.01 Billion at 6.3% CAGR; Enhancement of Supply Chain to Boost Growth amid COVID-19, reports Fortune Business Insights™

Home Rehabilitation Products Market 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Revenue, Forecast Report 2021-2028

Global Tendonitis Treatment Market 2021, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Analysis, Revenue, Forecast Report

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% by 2027; FDA Approval for Hitachi’s Scenaria to Propel Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Antibiotics Market to Exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% by 2027; Rising Incidence of Tuberculosis and Malaria to Spur Lucrative Opportunities, states Fortune Business Insights™

Table Of Content :

Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions

Product Pipeline Analysis

Industry Background Pertaining to Acne Treatment Solutions

Key Industry Trends

New Product Launches

Global Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Modality

Oral

Topical

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65 Above

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

E-pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Acne Treatment Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Treatment Modality

Oral

Topical

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Age Group

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65 Above

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

E-pharmacies

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

U.S.

Canada

Continue…

Quick Buy – Acne Treatment Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103361

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Global Market for Acne Treatment:

Allergan (Dublin, Ireland)

Botanix Pharmaceuticals (Northbridge, Australia)

Galderma S.A. (Lausanne, Switzerland)

Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc (New Jersey, U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc (Bridgewater, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (London, UK)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Other Players

Global Acne Treatment Market Segmentation :

By Product

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

By Treatment Modality

Oral

Topical

By Age Group

10 to 17

18 to 44

45 to 64

65 Above

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

E-pharmacies

By Geography

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East& Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/acne-treatment-market-103361

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights(TM) we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights(TM) Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

Related Reports:

Anesthesia Information Management Systems Market Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Medical Non-Woven Disposables Market Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

ECG Devices Market Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Bioadhesive Microspheres Market Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Keratometers Market Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

Handheld Ultrasound Market Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Development, and Industry Expansion Strategies 2026

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/