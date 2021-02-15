Ice-Cream MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Overview

Global Ice-Cream Market is ever increasing owing to the popularity Ice-Cream enjoys worldwide. Availability of various flavors, increased nutritional value infused with the Nuts, Fruits and other health benefitting ingredients make Ice-Cream a high calorie diet. Due to the key ingredient being Milk, ice cream is considered as a dairy product. Emergence of specialty diet ice-cream has increased ice cream’s popularity, furthering its market growth extensively. Factors such as popularity & an increasing consumption

worldwide; not only drive the market growth but also encourage the maker/manufacturer of the Ice-Cream to bring novelty to the product. For which, these manufacturers make substantial investments in R&D activities. This, in turn, pays off well by increasing popularity of the product, hence its demand, sale & eventually, its market size.

Ice-cream is a frozen-food, sweet in flavor and is consumed as a dessert all over the globe. Ice-cream comes in variety of flavors in which fruits, nuts and other ingredients can be added to enhance the nutritional value and organoleptic property of the product

It is stored in the freezing- temperature and contains mild preservatives. Ice-cream is considered as a dairy product as milk remains the key ingredient of the product. In today’s scenario, ice-cream as a specialty diet is becoming popular amongst the consumers.

Evidently, popularity & consumption are the key factors driving the demand for Ice-Cream. That not only drives its market growth but also escalates the market on the global platform. Furthermore, expansion of distribution channels is anticipated to foster the market

growth during the review period. On the other hand, availability of various counterfeited, low-cost products in the market is considered as the market growth hampering factor over the review period. Also, high calorie and fat content in Ice-Cream restrict its uptake in health-conscious genre, further limiting its market growth. In addition, other factors that propel the market growth include its longer shelf life, growing industrialization & urbanization along with the improving economic conditions worldwide.

Leading Key Players

Well established Ice-Cream Market is adorned by the several large and small players; some of them even having a good international. Ice-Cream producers are struggling to create products with coloration that approximates natural ingredients

. Key trends observed among the market players include collaboration, acquisition, and expansion, product launch and partnership.

Nestle Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Blue Bell Creameries (US), Unilever (UK), Mars, Incorporated (US), General Mills, Inc. (US), Amul (India), Amy’s Ice Creams (US), and Lotte Confectionery (South Korea) are some of the leaders driving the finds out their strategies placing them at the forefront of completion.

Market Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; the market is segmented into 5 key dynamics

By Product-Form: Comprises Sticks, Sundae, Buckets, Cones, and Floats among others.

By Flavors: Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Cookies, Butter Pecan, and Cream among others.

By Specialty-Diet: No-Added Sugar, Gluten-Free, Reduced-Fat, and Lactose-Free among others.

By Distribution Channels: Retailers, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarket & Hypermarket, among others.

By Regions: Europe, North America, APAC and Rest of the World.

Segments – Sundae, Buckets and Floats by Product-Form, will witness higher growth rate owing to the verities & novelties brought by the key players.

Segment – Chocolates by Flavors, dominates the segment.

Segment No-Added Sugar (sugar-free) will register high growth rate, growing rapidly.

Segment – Supermarket & Hypermarket leads the Distribution Channels’ segment due to the availability of a range of products & convenience of buying.

