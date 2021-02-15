Global Weatherproof Camera Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

The global weatherproof camera market will touch USD 9 billion at a 7% CAGR between 2017- 2023, as per the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) weatherproof camera market estimates. Weatherproof camera, simply put, is a type of camera used for detecting motion and generating alarms and thus offers effective monitoring. It supports the security surveillance both at home and office at challenging

environments. Such cameras are used for capturing excellent footage, akin to that of superior quality indoor surveillance camera. The specialty of such cameras is that these are water-resistant and above all, survive in all-weather conditions. Array, high speed cameras, dome, IR bullet, and others are the different types of weatherproof cameras. It comes on different ranges, such as 100 feet, 50 feet, and more than 100 feet. Owing to its alluring features and benefits, it has wide residential, commercial, industrial, and other applications.

Various factors are propelling the global weatherproof camera market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include an increased need for surveillance, increased awareness level, technological advances, and high adoption rates.

On the contrary, fluctuating price trends and the impact of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic may limit the global weatherproof camera market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR weatherproof camera forecast report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global weatherproof camera market based on application, range, and product.

By product, the global weatherproof camera market is segmented into array, high-speed cameras, dome, IR bullet, and others. Of these, high-speed cameras will lead the market over the forecast period for its wide use in biomechanics to capture the fast movement of animals.

By range, the global weatherproof camera market is segmented into 100 feet, 50 feet, and more than 100 feet.

By application, the global weatherproof camera market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global weatherproof camera market share covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will lead the market over the forecast period. The presence of several weatherproof camera manufacturers and the emergence of HD analog products that are engaging a new, lower-end market are adding to the global weatherproof camera market growth in the region.

In the APAC region, the global weatherproof camera market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. Increasing infrastructure development, coupled with the growing number of manufacturers, is adding to the global weatherproof camera market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global weatherproof camera market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period, and in the RoW is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the global weatherproof camera market report include Frontpoint Security Solutions (U.S.), Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong), Amcrest Technologies (U.S.), Pelco Corporate (U.S.), Nest Cam (U.S.), Shenzhen Heshi Technologies Co.Ltd (China), Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Arlo Corporation (U.S.), and Vicon Motion Systems (U.K.). Industry players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront and also cater to the customers growing needs comprising acquisitions and mergers, partnerships, collaborations and partnerships, geographic expansions, strategic alliances, contracts, new product launches and development, and others.

