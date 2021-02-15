IoT Data Management Research Report 2021

IoT Data Management Market – Overview

The popularity of connected devices is predicted to enhance The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. A CAGR of 18.27% is estimated to spur the earnings to USD 62.53 billion by 2023.

The surge in internet diffusion is anticipated to spur the IoT data management market. The need to secure large volumes of data is projected to enhance the IoT data management market’s global stake in the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental examination of the IoT data management market has been conducted on the basis of component, deployment, application, organization size, and region. The component basis of segmenting the IoT data management market consists of solutions and services. The solution segment is additionally segmented into data analytics and visualization, data integration, data migration, metadata management, data security, and others. The services segment is additionally segmented into consulting services, managed services, and support & maintenance services. Based on deployment, the IoT data management market is segmented into private cloud, hybrid cloud, and public cloud. By the organization sizes, the IoT data management market is divided into SMEs and large enterprises. Based on application, the IoT data management market is segmented into smart manufacturing, connected logistics, building, and home automation, smart retail, smart energy and utilities, smart healthcare, smart mobility and transportation, and others.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of IoT data management market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the regional markets.

Among the regional markets, the North American region is anticipated to control the IoT data management market. The speedy adoption of smart devices and the attendance of a vast number of vendors for IoT data management market in this region adds to its position as the largest share.

Furthermore, the mounting number of small and medium-sized firms in this region is encouraging the augmentation of market in this region. The Asia-Pacific region has enormous potential for development in this market. The adoption of highly developed technologies, fast mounting IT infrastructure, and implementation of IoT in the industrial segment are a few of the significant market motivating factors. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to develop at the maximum CAGR throughout the forecast period. The European region is also projected to add considerably to the development of the IoT data management market in the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The inducement of favorable regulations introduced by the governments of several countries is estimated to enhance the profits that can be gained by the market. The availability of suitable means to build robust distribution channels is estimated to characterize the future expansion of the market in the forecast period. The scope of development of the market shows a high growth potential that the market can achieve in the coming years. The strategic allocation and positioning of assets are expected to aid each competitor in the mart with their growth goals. The stability of the economic state is expected to further lend to the favorable development in the global market strength. The improvement in research and development facilities and equipment is further projected to influence the growth of the market in the forecast period. The need to prepare for contingencies such as natural disasters, pandemics, and international trade wars is expected to allow the market a better capability to deal with the challenges.

The distinguished contenders in the IoT data management market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), SAS Institute Inc. (US), Dell Technologies, Inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), PTC Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Teradata Corporation (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), and SAP SE (Germany).

