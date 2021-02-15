Castor-Oil Plant Market May See Big Move with RPK Agrotech Exports, Gokul Overseas

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Castor-Oil Plant’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are NK Industries Limited (India), Jayant Agro-Organics Limited (India), Ambuja Solvex Pvt. Ltd. (India), ITOH Oil Chemical (Japan), Adani Wilmar Ltd. (India), RPK Agrotech Exports Pvt. Ltd. (India), Gokul Overseas (India), Kanak Castor Products Private Limited (India), Taj Agro Products (India) and Girnar Industrie (India) etc.
Castor oil plant is also known as Ricinus communis is a species of perennial flowering plant in the spurge family, Euphorbiaceae. It is grown commercially for the pharmaceutical and industrial use of its oil and landscaping. It is chiefly cultivated in India, China and Brazil largely as the source of castor oil. It is used for medicinal purposes also. Castor oil is used for the production of fibers, synthetic resins, paints, varnishes and various chemicals including drying oil and plasticizers.
Market Segmentation
by Application (Pharmaceutical, Food, Cosmetics, Industrial, Other), Grade (Food Grade, Pharmaceutical/Cosmetic Grade, Industril Or Technical Grade) Market Concentration Insights:
CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis
Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)
Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy
Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis
Market Drivers
- Various Health Benefits of the Castor-Oil Plant
- Demand for Castor Oil for Various Industrial Applications
- Rising Prices of Alternative Renewable Chemicals
Market Trend
- Demand for Castor Oil as a Biofuel
Restraints
- High Allergic Potential of the Castor Oil Plant
Opportunities
- Demand for Sebacic Acid Which Is Developed From Castor Oil
- Increasing Demand for Castor Oil Worldwide
Challenges
- Availability of Substitute Oil for Castor Oil
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
- Executive Summary
Global Castor-Oil Plant Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
- Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
- Global Castor-Oil Plant Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
- Market Size by Type
Global Castor-Oil Plant Revenue by Type
Global Castor-Oil Plant Volume by Type
Global Castor-Oil Plant Price by Type
- Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Castor-Oil Plant Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
- Manufacturers Profiles
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
