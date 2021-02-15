Bathroom Accessories Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants- Moen, Novellini, Delta Faucet, American Standard Brand

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Bathroom Accessories’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Kohler Co. (United States), Moen (United States), Novellini (Italy), Delta Faucet Company (United States), American Standard Brand (United States), Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC (United States), Grohe (A Part of LIXIL Group) (Germany), Hansgrohe SE (Germany), Baldwin Hardware (United States), Alsons Corporation (United States), BIDITALY (Italy) and Jaquar (India) etc

The bathroom, necessary part of any building. Bathroom accessories are often overlooked in the prime stages of bathroom planning and design. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the residential construction, club & resorts. Bathroom accessories come in a wide range of possibilities includes from simple, classic, premium and luxury.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Bath Tubs, Shower, Sanitaryware, Towel Rails and Towel Holders, Wash Basin Accessories, Others), Application (Household, Hotel, Shopping Center, Others), Sales Channel (Online Store, Offlne Store) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Market Drivers

Growing Number of Smart Homes and Changing Lifestyle of Consumers Globally

Increasing Disposable Income Among People across the World

Market Trend

Innovation in Design and Development of Lightweight Materials by Major Market Players

Restraints

High Cost Associated with the Luxurious Bathroom Accessories

Opportunities

The Growth in Adoption of Bathroom Accessories in Developing Economies and Rising Consumer’s Investment in Bathroom Premium and Luxury Accessories

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

Executive Summary

Global Bathroom Accessories Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Bathroom Accessories Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Bathroom Accessories Revenue by Type

Global Bathroom Accessories Volume by Type

Global Bathroom Accessories Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Bathroom Accessories Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

