Fish Oil MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicted the global fish oil market to garner substantial compound annual growth rate and grow to substantial valuation during the assessment period of 2017-2023.

Fish oil is a natural resource for numerous salubrious elements. Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) are the two crucial omega 3 fatty acids, present abundantly in fish oil. The omega 3 fatty acids proffer several health benefits like cognitive impairment management and improve cardiovascular health.

Fish oil is also rich in vitamin A which helps improve night vision. Vitamin D in fish oil is an effective energy booster for the human body. The increase in demand for nutraceuticals and escalated awareness of fish oil health benefits are the major market drivers expected to proliferate the market growth. Another significant factor considered impelling the global fish oil market is the rise in aquaculture leading to an increase in fish production in both developed and emerging economies.

Key Players

MRFR’s list for the significant key players of the Fish Oil Market as follows,

Demographic Insights

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW) are the regional segments accounted by MRFR, for demographic analysis of the global Fish Oil Market. Fish oil improves the function of insulin in the human body which allows

weight management. Rise in awareness about weight loss benefits of fish oil among the growing obese population in North America is expected to provide a fillip for the regional fish oil market growth. Owing to numerous health benefits of fish oil, MRFR reckons the North American fish oil market to lead with massive market size in the forthcoming years.

Omega-3 fatty acid, copious in fish oil has broad spectrum health benefits, pertaining as one of the popular nutraceuticals. The rise in awareness of the fish oil nutritional benefits in countries like India, China, Japan, and Korea in the Asia Pacific region is stimulating the regional fish oil market growth in the nearing years.

Segment Analysis

The comprehensive segmental analysis of the global fish oil market by MRFR provides an intelligible concept of the market. The fish oil market study has been segmented based on product type, end use, and distribution channel.

On the basis of product type, the global fish oil market has been segmented into salmon oil, tuna oil, cod liver oil, anchovy oil, and others.

On the basis of end user, the global fish oil market has been classified into animal feed, functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical products, and others. Extensive use of fish oil across the globe is likely to fuel the end use segment of the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global fish oil market has been segmented into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment has further been segregated into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

