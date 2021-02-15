High end Headphone Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Audio-Technica, Sony, Beyerdynamic, Grado Labs

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘High end Headphone’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Beats Electronics LLC (United States), Harman International (United States), Bose Corporation (United States), Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Audio-Technica (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Beyerdynamic (Germany), Grado Labs (United States), Philips (Netherlands), Shure Incorporated (United States), Pioneer Corporation (Japan), Hearing Lab Technology, LLC (United States), HiFiMan (China) and OPPO (China).
High-end headphones are lighter but firmer speaker cones with more precise motor structures. It makes the music sound tighter and more true to the original source. It is manufactured with the use of expensive material.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Wired Headphone, Wireless Headphones), Application (Below 18, 18-34, Above 34), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline) Market Concentration Insights:
Market Drivers
- Increase in the Number of Mobile Devices, Access to Music and Video Content on-the-go, and the Fast-evolving Music Industry
- Rising Demand for Portable Devices for High-quality Sound and an Enhanced Audio Experience
Market Trend
- Upsurging Research and Developments in Enhancing the Shelf Life and Quality of the Electronic Gadgets
Restraints
- High Cost of Headphones
Opportunities
- Adoption of Newer Technologies for Product Enrichment
- Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others
Challenges
- High Prevalence of Counterfeit Products
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
