Ice Hockey Apparel Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : BAUER Hockey, LLC, Franklin Sports, New Balance

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Ice Hockey Apparel’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sher-Wood Hockey Inc. (Canada), BAUER Hockey, LLC (United States), Franklin Sports Inc. (United States), New Balance, Inc. (United States), CCM Hockey (Canada), Cooper Canada Ltd. (Canada), Vaughn Hockey (United States), Winnwell Inc. (Canada), STX (United States) and Eagle Hockey (Canada) etc.
According to AMA, the Global Ice Hockey Apparel market is expected to see growth rate of 3.5%
The ice hockey game is normally played in skating rinks. Apart from equipment such as hockey sticks, ice skates, and the puck, ice hockey also requires several protective gears such as helmets, shin pads, gloves, and shoulder pads. An increase in popularity of the sport influenced by ice hockey events such as the Ice Hockey World Championship, World Cup of Hockey, and Stanley Cup is expected to encourage the youth to participate in the sport. Ice hockey is among the fastest-growing sport across the globe and popularly played across North America and Europe is the major driver for the global ice hockey apparel market.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Playing Equipment (Hockey Stick, Puck, Ice Skates), Guarding Equipment (Helmet, Gloves, Goalie Mask, Shin Pads, Chest Protector, Others (Shoulder Guards, Accessories, etc.)), Distribution Channel (Offline {Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Store (Sports Store/Franchise Store), and Others}, Online {e-Commerce Websites, Company Websites}), Size (Small, Medium, Large, XL, XXL), End User (Kids, Men, Women) Market Concentration Insights:
CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis
Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)
Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy
Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis
Influencing Market Trend
- Rising Adoption of Online Shopping Channels by Consumers
Market Drivers
- Increasing Interest and Participation Rate in Ice Skating Sports like Ice Hockey
- Rising Government Initiatives to Encourage Participation in Ice Hockey
Opportunities
- Increasing Televised Coverage of International Ice Hockey Events
- Rise in Number of Waterless Ice Skating Arena
Restraints
- High-Cost Associated with Ice Hockey Apparel
Challenges
- High Risk of Severe Injuries while Playing Ice Hockey
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
…..
- Executive Summary
Global Ice Hockey Apparel Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
- Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
- Global Ice Hockey Apparel Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
- Market Size by Type
Global Ice Hockey Apparel Revenue by Type
Global Ice Hockey Apparel Volume by Type
Global Ice Hockey Apparel Price by Type
- Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Ice Hockey Apparel Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
- Manufacturers Profiles
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
