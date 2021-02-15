Ice Hockey Apparel Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : BAUER Hockey, LLC, Franklin Sports, New Balance

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Ice Hockey Apparel’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sher-Wood Hockey Inc. (Canada), BAUER Hockey, LLC (United States), Franklin Sports Inc. (United States), New Balance, Inc. (United States), CCM Hockey (Canada), Cooper Canada Ltd. (Canada), Vaughn Hockey (United States), Winnwell Inc. (Canada), STX (United States) and Eagle Hockey (Canada) etc.

According to AMA, the Global Ice Hockey Apparel market is expected to see growth rate of 3.5%

The ice hockey game is normally played in skating rinks. Apart from equipment such as hockey sticks, ice skates, and the puck, ice hockey also requires several protective gears such as helmets, shin pads, gloves, and shoulder pads. An increase in popularity of the sport influenced by ice hockey events such as the Ice Hockey World Championship, World Cup of Hockey, and Stanley Cup is expected to encourage the youth to participate in the sport. Ice hockey is among the fastest-growing sport across the globe and popularly played across North America and Europe is the major driver for the global ice hockey apparel market.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Playing Equipment (Hockey Stick, Puck, Ice Skates), Guarding Equipment (Helmet, Gloves, Goalie Mask, Shin Pads, Chest Protector, Others (Shoulder Guards, Accessories, etc.)), Distribution Channel (Offline {Hypermarket/Supermarket, Specialty Store (Sports Store/Franchise Store), and Others}, Online {e-Commerce Websites, Company Websites}), Size (Small, Medium, Large, XL, XXL), End User (Kids, Men, Women) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Influencing Market Trend

Rising Adoption of Online Shopping Channels by Consumers

Market Drivers

Increasing Interest and Participation Rate in Ice Skating Sports like Ice Hockey

Rising Government Initiatives to Encourage Participation in Ice Hockey

Opportunities

Increasing Televised Coverage of International Ice Hockey Events

Rise in Number of Waterless Ice Skating Arena

Restraints

High-Cost Associated with Ice Hockey Apparel

Challenges

High Risk of Severe Injuries while Playing Ice Hockey

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

Executive Summary

Global Ice Hockey Apparel Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Ice Hockey Apparel Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Ice Hockey Apparel Revenue by Type

Global Ice Hockey Apparel Volume by Type

Global Ice Hockey Apparel Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Ice Hockey Apparel Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

