Mobile BI Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 : MicroStrategy, SAS Institute, Tableau Software

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Mobile BI’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are IBM Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), MicroStrategy (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Tableau Software (United States) and Information Builders (United States) etc.
According to AMA, the Global Mobile BI market is expected to see growth rate of 22.38% and may see market size of USD17267.22 Million by 2024.
The mobile application has an escalating demand at a global level due to its user-friendly interface. These applications are the need for users it uses personal portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, or laptops, as they provide real-time data to the users. Mobile BI (Business Intelligence) also delivers real time data to their needful resources. Further, increasing size of the organization and rising adoption of the new technology and analytical software into the business process resulting in less cost of these applications is propelling the market growth.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Software, Services), Application (Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Supply Chain Management and Procurement, Operations Management, Customer Engagement and Analysis, Predictive Asset Maintenance, Fraud and Security Management, Others), End users (Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Retail and Ecommerce, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Defense), Services (Managed Services, Professional Services), Business Function (Finance, Marketing, Human Resources, Information Technology, Operations and Sales), Organisation Size (SMES, Large Enterprises) Market Concentration Insights:
Market Drivers
- Increasing Number of Smartphone Users and Rapid Advancement of Mobile Features
- Real Time Accessibility of Information on Various Mobile Platforms
- Rising Adoption of Cloud and On premise Providers of Business Intelligence Software
- High Adoption of the Technology and Analytical Software into the Business Process
Market Trend
- Increasing Adoption BYOD and Access to Real Time Data
- Integration IoT in Mobile Devices and Rapid Adoption of Mobile Enterprise Application Platform
Restraints
- Lack of Suitable Data Governance Processes is hindering the Market Growth
Opportunities
- Increasing Customer Satisfaction due to rising Profitability
- High Investment by the Government in IT Sector
Challenges
- Data Privacy and Concerns is Posing a Challenge for the Market
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
