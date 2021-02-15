Automotive CVT Parts Market May See Big Move with Schaeffler, JTEKT, Continental AG, NSK

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive CVT Parts’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sussex Auto Parts Ltd (United Kingdom), Magna International (Canada), Schaeffler (Germany), JTEKT (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), NSK (Japan), Endurance Technologies Limited. (India), Hyundai WIA (Korea), CIE Automotive (Spain), BorgWarner (United States) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) etc.
Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is a type of automatic transmission that provides an uninterrupted range of speed ratios, unlike a normal transmission that provides only a few discrete ratios. The improved materials, which includes great density belts, hydraulics and high speed sensors and microprocessors, the stage was set for CVTâ€™s rise in the automobile industry. CVT is a technology with advanced fuel efficiency, infinite gear ratios, lower manufacturing costs, steady cruising speeds & better acceleration abilities.
Market Segmentation
by Type (Frictional/Pulley Based, Toroidal CVT, Hydrostatic CVT, Others), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), Components (Power/Density Belt, Cone Pulleys, Hydraulic Actuator, Mechanical Torque Sensor, Microprocessor, Torque Converter), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) Market Concentration Insights:
CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis
Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)
Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy
Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis
Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Automobile in Developing Countries
Market Trend
- Exploration of Alternative Raw Materials with an Aim to Reduce the Weight
- Innovative Technologies in Automobile Components Manufacturers
Restraints
- Rising Raw Materials Prices
- Low Replacement Rate Owing to Longer Life-span
Opportunities
- Infrastructure Development in Developing Countries
Challenges
- Dominance of Local Players
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Extracts from TOC
1 Study Coverage
Industry Definition
- Executive Summary
Global Automotive CVT Parts Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate
Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario
- Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]
- Global Automotive CVT Parts Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)
- Market Size by Type
Global Automotive CVT Parts Revenue by Type
Global Automotive CVT Parts Volume by Type
Global Automotive CVT Parts Price by Type
- Market Size by Application (2014-2025)
Global Automotive CVT Parts Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume
- Manufacturers Profiles
- Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
