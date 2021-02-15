Automotive CVT Parts Market May See Big Move with Schaeffler, JTEKT, Continental AG, NSK

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Automotive CVT Parts’ market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Sussex Auto Parts Ltd (United Kingdom), Magna International (Canada), Schaeffler (Germany), JTEKT (Japan), Continental AG (Germany), NSK (Japan), Endurance Technologies Limited. (India), Hyundai WIA (Korea), CIE Automotive (Spain), BorgWarner (United States) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany) etc.

Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) is a type of automatic transmission that provides an uninterrupted range of speed ratios, unlike a normal transmission that provides only a few discrete ratios. The improved materials, which includes great density belts, hydraulics and high speed sensors and microprocessors, the stage was set for CVTâ€™s rise in the automobile industry. CVT is a technology with advanced fuel efficiency, infinite gear ratios, lower manufacturing costs, steady cruising speeds & better acceleration abilities.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Frictional/Pulley Based, Toroidal CVT, Hydrostatic CVT, Others), Application (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Electric Vehicles), Components (Power/Density Belt, Cone Pulleys, Hydraulic Actuator, Mechanical Torque Sensor, Microprocessor, Torque Converter), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) Market Concentration Insights:

CR4, CR8 and HHI Index Analysis

Comparative Market Share Analysis (Y-o-Y)

Major Companies Market Position and Development Strategy

Emerging Players – Heat Map Analysis

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Automobile in Developing Countries

Market Trend

Exploration of Alternative Raw Materials with an Aim to Reduce the Weight

Innovative Technologies in Automobile Components Manufacturers

Restraints

Rising Raw Materials Prices

Low Replacement Rate Owing to Longer Life-span

Opportunities

Infrastructure Development in Developing Countries

Challenges

Dominance of Local Players

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

…..

Executive Summary

Global Automotive CVT Parts Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Automotive CVT Parts Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Automotive CVT Parts Revenue by Type

Global Automotive CVT Parts Volume by Type

Global Automotive CVT Parts Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Automotive CVT Parts Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

