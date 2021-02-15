North America Medical Display Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

North America medical display market is expected to grow by 4.51% annually in the forecast period and reach $1.03 billion by 2026.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 45 figures, this 97-page report “North America Medical Display Market 2020-2026 by Technology, Platform Type, Resolution, Display Color, Panel Size, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America medical display market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America medical display market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Platform Type, Resolution, Display Color, Panel Size, Application, and Country.

Based on Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– LED-backlit LCD

– CCFL-backlit LCD

– OLED

Based on Platform Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Mobile

– Desktop

– All-in-One

Based on Resolution, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Up To 2Mp

– 2.1Mp-4Mp

– 4.1Mp-8Mp

– Above 8Mp

Based on Display Color, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Colored

– Monochrome

Based on Panel Size, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Under 22.9 Inches

– 23.0-26.9 Inches

– 27.0-41.9 Inches

– Above 42 Inches

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) 2019-2026 included in each section.

Diagnostic

– General Radiology

– Mammography

– Digital Pathology

– Multi-Modality Applications

Surgical

Clinical

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue/volume data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, Resolution, Panel Size, and Application over the years 2019-2026 are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Barco NV

EIZO Corporation

FSN

Jusha Medical

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Novanta Inc.

Quest International

Siemens AG

Sony Corporation

Steris plc

