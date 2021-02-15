Global Acute Hospital Care Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

Acute Hospital Care Market Analysis

The acute hospital care market is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR between 2017-2023, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Acute care, simply put, is secondary health care where patients are offered short term treatment for different medical conditions like recovery from surgery and severe injury. It is generally offered to patients through healthcare experts, including surgical and medical specialties. Emergency department, cardiology, neonatal intensive care, intensive care, and coronary care are the different acute hospital care services.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4931

Numerous factors are adding to the acute hospital care market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include rising number of elderly people having acute diseases, unmet medical needs, the rise in the number of hospitals, rising prevalence of trauma injury, favorable reimbursement through Medicaid and Medicare, and rising inpatient volume in hospitals. Additional factors adding market growth include increasing incidence of chronic diseases and hospitals actively working to reduce the turnaround time and length of stay.

On the contrary, the limited availability of equipment and facilities may limit the acute hospital care market growth over the forecast period.

ALSO READ: https://www.tradove.com/blog/Acute-Hospital-Care-Market-Global-Emerging-Technologies-Analysis-Business-Strategy-Future-Plans-Development-Status-And-Trends.html

Acute Hospital Care Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future Report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the acute hospital care market size based on services and medical condition.

By medical condition, the acute hospital care market is segmented into acute care surgery, trauma care, critical care, pre-hospital care, short-term stabilization, urgent care, and emergency care. Of these, emergency care will lead the market over the forecast period for the availability of Medicare reimbursement and Medicaid, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing burden of burn cases and trauma injuries, and rising incidence of communicable diseases.

ALSO READ: http://crweworld.com/usa/ny/new-york/localnews/health/1726905/acute-hospital-care-market-analysis-future-plans-technological-advancement-target-audience-and-growth-prospects

By services, the acute hospital care market is segmented into emergency department, cardiology, neonatal intensive care, intensive care, and coronary care. Of these, the intensive care segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the rising number of patients seeking intensive monitoring as well as nursing 24/7.

Acute Hospital Care Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global acute hospital care market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will have the lions share in the market during the forecast period. Factors adding to the acute hospital care market growth in the region include the concentration of key companies, increased research and development activities, rising government support for R&D, high health care expenditure, increasing patient population, and well-developed technology.

The acute hospital care market in Europe will hold the second-largest share during the forecast period for the accessibility of funds for research and ample support from the government for R&D. France & Germany are the major contributors in the region as they are laying more emphasis on hospital infrastructure and rising investment in healthcare.

ALSO READ: https://chemicalindustrygrowth.blogspot.com/2020/11/reflective-materials-market-analysis.html

The acute hospital care market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a quick pace over the forecast period. Factors adding to the acute hospital care market growth in the region include high healthcare expenditure, a huge patient population, and rapidly developing healthcare technology. Growing demand for quality healthcare devices and burgeoning demand for such hospital care in South Korea and India are also adding market growth.

The acute hospital care market in the MEA is predicted to have a small share during the forecast period for deprived political conditions, especially in Africa, limited medical facilities, and less accessibility of funds.

Acute Hospital Care Market Key Players

Key players profiled in the acute hospital care market report include National HealthCare Corp (US), PruittHealth (US), Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (US), Ardent Health Services (US), Vanguard Health System Inc. (US), Tenet Healthcare Corp. (US), Universal Health Services, Inc. (US), Community Health Systems LLC (US), HCA Holdings, Inc. (US), among others.

ALSO READ: https://marketresearch1.water.blog/2020/11/27/reflective-materials-market-analysis-growth-covid-19-overview-demand-and-industry-forecast-2023/

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/