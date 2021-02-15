Europe Medical Display Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Europe medical display market reached $638.5 million in 2019 and will grow by 4.34% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for various medical displays in the region.

Highlighted with 38 tables and 48 figures, this 103-page report “Europe Medical Display Market 2020-2026 by Technology, Platform Type, Resolution, Display Color, Panel Size, Application, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe medical display market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe medical display market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Technology, Platform Type, Resolution, Display Color, Panel Size, Application, and Country.

Based on Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– LED-backlit LCD

– CCFL-backlit LCD

– OLED

Based on Platform Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Mobile

– Desktop

– All-in-One

Based on Resolution, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Up To 2Mp

– 2.1Mp-4Mp

– 4.1Mp-8Mp

– Above 8Mp

Based on Display Color, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Colored

– Monochrome

Based on Panel Size, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) 2019-2026 included in each section.

– Under 22.9 Inches

– 23.0-26.9 Inches

– 27.0-41.9 Inches

– Above 42 Inches

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) 2019-2026 included in each section.

Diagnostic

– General Radiology

– Mammography

– Digital Pathology

– Multi-Modality Applications

Surgical

Clinical

Other Applications

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Russia, Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the five key countries, market analysis and revenue/volume data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, Resolution, Panel Size, and Application over the years 2019-2026 are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Advantech Co. Ltd.

Barco NV

EIZO Corporation

FSN

Jusha Medical

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

LG Display Co. Ltd.

Novanta Inc.

Quest International

Siemens AG

Sony Corporation

Steris plc

