Global Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Overview

Elastomer coated fabrics are manufactured by automated machines that are used for coating. It provides significant properties such as excellent elasticity, visibility along with UV resistance to the finished material. Moreover, they provide versatility and reliability to the product.

The global elastomer coated fabrics market has been driven by the range of its application in various uses such as transportation, protective clothing, industrial, roofing, awnings & canopies, furniture & seating, and others. Moreover, it is estimated that the transportation segment is set to witness the highest growth in the market due to the growing consumption of coated fabrics to add extraordinary features such as water and dirt repellence to the product.

Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Segmentation

The global market is segregated into product, and application. On the basis of the elastomer coated fabrics industry product, the market is further categorized into silicones, thermoplastic olefin, thermoplastic polyurethane, and rubber segments. On the basis of the application, the market is segregated into transportation, protective clothing, industrial, roofing, awnings & canopies, furniture & seating, and others.

Market Scenario

The silicone product is the leading segment of the market on account of its growing consumption in transportation, protective clothing, industrial and other applications. These materials provide enhanced structural properties to the product.

The transportation segment is the leading application in the market and is anticipated to observe a higher CAGR due to extensive use of coated fabrics to add UV along with corrosion resistance features to the product.

Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Regional Analysis

The elastomer coated fabrics industry share is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds the major portion of the global market and is anticipated to continue its dominance due to rising demand for the lightest metal in various applications. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are the major players in this region. The North American region is estimated to witness a higher growth in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico owing to increasing demand for fabrics in automotive, aircraft, marine, railways, and others. The enactment of new rules and regulations set by the European Union has driven the manufacturers to use optimal products in end-use industries. Moreover, it is projected that the advancing research & development of coated fabrics in the market has propelled this region to witness a significant growth in Germany, the U.K, and Italy.

Elastomer Coated Fabrics Market Competitive Analysis

Some of the major players functioning in the global elastomer coated fabrics market growth are Continental AG (Germany.), Low & Bonar PLC (Mehler Texnologies) (India), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (U.S.), Takata Corporation (Japan), Seaman Corporation (U.S.), Serge Ferrari (France), Sioen Industries NV (Belgium), Spradling International, Inc. (U.S.), and SRF Limited (India), among others.

