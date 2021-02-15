Europe Wireless Healthcare Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Europe wireless healthcare market was valued at $23.51 billion in 2019 and will grow by 24.5% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising healthcare expenditure and need for advanced solutions in the region.

Highlighted with 36 tables and 52 figures, this 115-page report "Europe Wireless Healthcare Market 2020-2026 by Component, Device, Technology, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe wireless healthcare market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historic study covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe wireless healthcare market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Device, Technology, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Hardware

– Software

– Service

Based on Device, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Tablet PC

– Smartphone

– Mobile Phone

– Pager

– PDA

Based on Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

WPAN

– RFID, RTLS, and IPS

– Bluetooth

– Ant+

– Ultra-wide Band (UWB)

– ZigBee

– Z-wave

WWAN

– 3G and 4G

– CDMA

– GPRS

– GPS

WLAN/Wi-Fi

WiMAX

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Healthcare Amenities

– Home Care

– Pharmaceuticals

– Physicians

– Telehealth

– Medical & Diagnostic Laboratories

– Other Applications

Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

– Patients/Individuals

– Payers

– Providers

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the five key countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Device, Technology, and Application over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Aerohive Networks, Inc.

Alcatel-Lucent

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Mckesson Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Omron Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Polar Electro Inc.

Qualcomm, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Siemens A.G.

Verizon Communications, Inc.

Vocera Communication, Inc.

