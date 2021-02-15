North America Smart Lighting Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America smart lighting market is expected to grow by 19.1% annually in the forecast period and reach $18.3 billion by 2030.

Highlighted with 30 tables and 55 figures, this 112-page report “North America Smart Lighting Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Lamp Type, Installation Type, Communication Technology, Application, End User, and Country: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America smart lighting market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America smart lighting market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Lamp Type, Installation Type, Communication Technology, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on offering, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

– Lights and Luminaires

– Lighting Controls

Software

– Cloud-Based Software

– Local/Web-Based Software

Service by Type

– Smartphone Application

– Lighting as a Service (LaaS)

Service by Process

– Design and Engineering

– Installation

– Post-Installation

Based on Lamp Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– LED Lamps

– Fluorescent Lamps

– Compact Fluorescent Lamps

– High Intensity Discharge Lamps

– Other Lamp Types

Based on Installation Type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– New Installation

– Retrofit Installation

Based on Communication Technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Wired Technology

– Building Automation & Control Network (BACnet)

– Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)

– Power Line Communication (PLC)

– Proprietary Control

– Power Over Ethernet

– Wired Hybrid Protocols

– Other Wired Technologies

Wireless Technology

– Enocean

– Bluetooth/Bluetooth Low Energy

– Wi-Fi

– Zigbee

– Wireless Hybrid Protocols

– Other Wireless Technologies

Based on Application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Indoor Lighting

– Outdoor Lighting

Based on End User, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Residential

– Public Infrastructure

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Lamp Type, Communication Technology, Application, and End User over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Digital Lumens, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC.

General Electric

Cree, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Legrand

Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.

OSRAM Licht AG

Philips Lighting

SYSKA LED Lights

Zumtobel Group AG

