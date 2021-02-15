Baking Ingredients MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) declared a projected valuation of USD 44.02 billion for the Baking Ingredients Market in their latest report on the same. The forecast period of 2018 to 2023 will witness a hike by 5.2% CAGR.

Various factors like the growing demand for bakery products, rise in need for diversification, increasing R&D to develop better products, innovations in food items, and others are expected to boost the baking ingredients market. The frozen bakery segment would play a prominent role in taking the global market forward.

Competitive Landscape

The global market for baking ingredients is witnessing moderate growth due to the strategic policies of companies like Darling Ingredients Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Omega Protein Corporation, Cargill Incorporated, SunOpta, Roquette Frères, and BASF SE. These companies are making contributions in terms of mergers, acquisitions, various collaborative ventures, increased expenditure in the research and development sector, better market strategies, and others. The expansion methods adopted by these companies are helping the global market in maintaining a certain growth trajectory. MRFR listed various recent moves of these companies to get a proper understanding of the global market. This will facilitate various decision-making procedures in the coming years.

Industry News

The global pandemic of COVID-19 is affecting the baking ingredients market substantially. However, the industry, amid lock-downs in several countries, is managing the momentum. This is for the rise in demand for products that can be stored for a few days so that people can have a proper food supply. This is spurring the global need for baking ingredients. In several countries, bakery products are major food items. These countries are impacting the market substantially.

Segmentation

These segments are providing better insights into various market policies and the information gathered from it can help in a better assessment of the growth trajectory.

By product types, the global baking ingredients market can be segmented into leavening agents, enzymes, emulsifiers, fats & shortening, oils, starch, colors & flavors, and others. The colors and flavors segment is expected to gain substantial tailwinds as the segment is known for its contribution to diversifying products. In addition, it helps in making products alluring and increases the sale. The emulsifiers segment is showing possibilities to register the fastest growth rate in the coming years.

By applications, the global baking ingredients market can be segmented into cookies & biscuits, bread, confectionery, rolls & pies, and others. The bread segment is expecting a strong thrust as its number of buyers across the world is huge. Also, the biscuits section would gain traction due to varied product ranges. The confectionery segment has an opportunity to deliver the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Europe is known for its high consumption of bread, biscuits, and cakes. These products are expected to ensure that the regional market moves forward without any glitches. Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, and others are expected to grow at a substantially high speed. Eastern Europe may show a sluggish growth rate due to the financial condition. The market in North America would also gain substantially due to the high consumption of bakery products in countries like the US and Canada.

In the Asia Pacific region, the regional bakery ingredients market would gain strong backup from countries like India and China. The massive population of the region will boost growth.

