Global Automotive Contract Manufacturing Market Forecast, Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

Automotive contract manufacturer companies serve various product and services to the OEMs. In the automotive sector, contract manufacturing is highly prevalent owing to ease of manufacturing the final product and increased productivity. The contract manufacturers are providing the facility for design and development, component manufacturing, electronics, and whole vehicle assembly. Additionally, due to high risk, before entering into a new market or in a new region, the automotive OEMs use the facility of contract manufacturing. Some of the factors augmenting the contract manufacturing market are increasing automotive sales globally, increasing the number of components per vehicle, and availability of skilled workforce and technology at lower cost in emerging economies. In 2017, as per International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers about 96.8 million vehicles were sold globally as compared to 94 million in 2016 which is further expected reach above 100 million in 2018. Increasing sales of the vehicle will augment the growth of contract manufacturing unit globally.

Additionally, countries such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico are providing a significant infrastructure and cheaper workforce to OEMs for contract manufacturing which is motivating shifting of component production from their own production unit to a contractor. Additionally, an initiative by the government to increase production in their countries are also augmenting the market. As an instance, India is working toward “Make in India” whereas China is enforcing its “make in China” initiative. Some of the major restraints of the market are outsourcing risks which include lack of control over production and their technique, quality concern, added price and so on. Besides this, significant opportunities can be expected due to the introduction of new technologies in the market such as a hybrid vehicle, electric vehicle, and self-driving vehicles.

Automotive contract manufacturing market has been segmented by services offered by the contract companies and type of vehicle opting the contract manufacturing. By services, the market has been segmented into design and development, vehicle assembly, automotive electronics, and component manufacturing. Component manufacturing and vehicle assembly are expected to have a significant market share whereas automotive electronics and design and development will notice a considerable growth in the forecast period. Moreover, by vehicle type, the market has been segmented into passenger cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicle and construction, and agricultural vehicle. It is expected that passenger cars will have a significant market along with a significant growth rate. Two wheelers are also expected to have a significant market growth in the near future.

The global automotive contract manufacturing market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, it is expected that the Asia-Pacific region will hold the dominant position in the global automotive contract manufacturing market. Cheaper labor cost, continuous investment of the major market player, and favorable government policies are some of the factors that are augmenting the Asia-Pacific market.

Automotive contract manufacturing market is a diversified market which consists of several small-scale to large-scale contract manufacturing companies in a particular region. Some of the key players operating in the global automotive contract manufacturing market are Faurecia SA, Hyundai Dymos, Lear Corp., Magna International Inc., NHK Spring Co., Ltd., PDF, Inc., Valmet Automotive Group, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and AVTECH Ltd. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures, and product development and so on.

Research Methodology

The market study of automotive contract manufacturing is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by a research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include:

Financial reports of companies involved in the market

Vehicle unit sales at the global and regional level

Major orders and funding to the contract manufacturing companies

Initiatives and incentives by the government to contract manufacturing companies

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended to automobile OEMs, automobile contract manufacturers, government organizations for overall market analysis, venture capital companies and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of market size and will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global automotive contract manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

Global Automotive Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis, By Services

Global Automotive Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis, By Vehicle Type

Global Automotive Contract Manufacturing Market Research and Analysis, By Region

The Report Covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global Automotive Contract manufacturing market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Automotive Contract manufacturing market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Automotive Contract manufacturing market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.Companies Mentioned

1. A&S Mold and Die Corp.

2. Adient PLC

3. Advanced Auto Trends, Inc.

4. Arc United Engineering, Inc.

5. AsteelFlash Group SA

6. Automotive Spare Parts AG

7. AVTECH Ltd.

8. Blue Grass Manufacturing Co. of Lexington Inc.

9. Boston Centerless, Inc.

10. C&F Group

11. Cascade System Technology

12. Composidie, Inc.

13. Defiance Integrated Technologies

14. DNA Group, Inc.

15. ELO Engineering, Inc.

16. Faurecia SA

17. Flex Ltd.

18. GAZ Group

19. G&M Manufacturing Corp.

20. Grunewald GmbH & Co. KG

21. HM Manufacturing, Inc.

22. HPL Stampings

23. Hyundai Dymos

24. International Automotive Components Group SA

25. Irvin Automotive Products, Inc.

26. Keats Manufacturing Co.

27. Lear Corp.

28. Magna International Inc.

29. Manz AG

30. MES, Inc.

31. NHK Spring Co., Ltd.

32. NiniX Technologies

33. PDF, Inc.

34. TeleTec Electronics Corp.

35. TSS Technologies

36. Turner Bellows, Inc.

37. TyTek Group

38. Valmet Automotive Group

39. VDL Nedcar BV

40. Videoton Group

41. Weichai Power Co. Ltd.

42. Witco, Inc.

43. Yazaki Corp.

44. ZF Friedrichshafen AG

