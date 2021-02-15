Global 3D Display Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global 3D display market is expected to develop from USD 54.84 billion in 2017 to USD 150.81 billion by 2023, with a CAGR of 18.4% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The research report provides a brief summary of the effects of COVID-19 on current/future market situations. The report explains some of the key market factors that will affect this sector’s growth, like market share, the major region, and key players.

3D display technology offers users a sense of depth and three-dimensional visualization. The 3D display is a trending technology in a range of fields such as education, defense, engineering simulation, photography, video, and gaming.

Different types of displays used to produce 3D images are stereoscopic display, head-mounted display (HMD), volumetric display, and holographic display. Stereoscopic and volumetric displays are often used methods in a 3D display. The stereoscopic display provides the user with a depth effect through stereo image pair and passive (polarized, colored) or active (shutter) glasses. Volumetric displays create a visual representation of an object in 3D, with a spherical viewing angle of almost 360 degrees, in which the image shifts as the viewer moves. Volumetric displays fall into two categories: swept volume displays and static volume displays. Static volume displays use some of the major moving parts to view images but rely on the 3D volume of the active element transparency to view a solid option. Swept volume display uses the persistence of vision technology to recreate a human image from instantly projected 2D-slices.

Market Dynamics

High acceptance of 3D displays in the entertainment and gaming industries and rising sales of TV devices, monitors, smartphones, and tablets drive the 3D display market. However, higher costs and a lack of 3D content can limit the growth of the market. With rapid developments in electronics, optics, laser technology, and photonics, true 3D display technologies are entering the market.

Key market players have adopted strategies like R&D, cooperation, alliance, collaboration, product launch, and acquisition to increase their market share and broaden their geographical presence. The market for tablets, smartphones, and monitors is expected to lead in the future in terms of technology, gaming experience, and graphics. 3D display technology is used in the healthcare field, allowing doctors to diagnose more accurately and offering in-depth knowledge to conduct surgery with precision. The 3D display is often used in the advertising industry to attract customers with more realistic images and messages.

Market Segmentation

The global 3D display market has been segmented into technology and applications.

By technology, the global 3D display market has been segmented into light-emitting diode (LED), organic LED (OLED), digital light processing (DLP), and the plasma display panel (PDP).OLED technologies are expected to lead the 3D display market during the forecast period. OLED technology is more advanced than LED in terms of energy efficiency, picture quality, and design flexibility.

By applications, the global 3D display market has been segmented into TV, smartphones, monitors, head-mounted displays, and others.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global 3D display market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The Asia Pacific is expected to lead the 3D display market in the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India dominate the 3D display market in AsiaPacific, where the 3D display market has proliferated with Tier 1 players such as Sony Corporation and LG Corporation, and strengthened infrastructure to support emerging technologies. AsiaPacific has the largest adoption and usage levels of smartphones and tablets, which could represent the largest market share.

North America is also expected to develop faster during the forecast period due to the presence of significant laptop manufacturers such as Dell Corporation & Hewlett Packart in the area. The North American market’s growth can be attributed to the introduction of emerging technologies, such as IoT and artificial intelligence.

Key Players

The leading participants in the 3D display market are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), LG Corporation (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), AU Optronics Corporation (Taiwan), Coretec Group, Inc. (US), Innolux Corporation (Taiwan), Fujifilm Corporation (Japan) and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan) among others.

Market Research Future

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

