Robotic Palletizers Market: GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2026

Global robotic palletizers market is expected to reach $8,928.0 million by 2026, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 12.7%.
Highlighted with 87 tables and 125 figures, this 197-page report "Global Robotic Palletizers Market 2020-2026 by Offering, Robot Type, Application, Payload, Speed, Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global robotic palletizers market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2026.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global robotic palletizers market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Robot Type, Application, Payload, Speed, Vertical, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2026 included in each section.
– Hardware
– Software
– Service
Based on robot type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
– Articulated Robots
– Collaborative Robots
– Full Layer Palletizing Systems
– Cartesian Robots
– SCARA Robots
– Parallel Robots
– Other Robot Types
Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
– Case Palletizers
– Bag Palletizers
– Pail Palletizers
– Depalletizers
– Other Applications
Based on payload, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
– <10 kg
– >10 kg
Based on speed, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
– >30 Cycles per Minute
– 20-30 Cycles per Minute
– 10-20 Cycles per Minute
– <10 Cycles per Minute
Based on vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and shipment for 2019-2026 included in each section.
– Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
– Healthcare
– Electronics
– Chemicals
– Construction Industry
– Consumer Products
– Other Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Italy, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
– North America (U.S. and Canada)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
– RoW (Saudi Arabia, Iran, Turkey)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Robot Type, Application and Vertical over the study years (2019-2026) are also included.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
ABB
American-Newlong, Inc.
BEUMER Group
Brenton
Chantland MHS
Clevertech S.p.A.
Delkor Systems, Inc
FANUC CORPORATION
Flexicell, Inc.
Fuji Yusoki Kogyo Co., Ltd.
KUKA AG
Premier Tech Chronos
Universal Robots
Yaskawa America, Inc.
