Global Bacterial Cell Culture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2018-2023

Bacterial Cell Culture Market Analysis

The bacterial cell culture market analysis is predicted to grow at a favorable CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Bacterial cell culture, simply put, is a complex process that helps bacterial cells to grow under controlled conditions, usually outside their natural environment.

Various factors are propelling the bacterial cell culture market growth. Some of these factors as per the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include burgeoning demand for advanced antibiotics, increasing investments for life science research as well as development, and increasing energy demand which has resulted in the production of alternative fuel utilizing bacteria and micro-organisms in producing renewable energy from biological wastes. Besides, increased usage of bacteria cell culture for checking contamination in animal feed and increasing applications in the field of food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals are also adding to the growth of the market.

On the flip side, high capital investment for setting up an aseptic laboratory, high capital investment, contamination concerns, untrained professionals, and high cost of instruments, reagents, and media are factors that are likely to impede the bacterial cell culture market growth over the forecast period.

Bacterial Cell Culture Market Segmentation

The MRFR report provides an in-depth analysis of the bacterial cell culture market on the basis of application, end user, instruments, and consumable.

Based on consumable, the bacterial cell culture market is segmented into reagents, media, and others.

Based on instruments, the bacterial cell culture market is segmented into biosafety cabinet, spectrophotometer, centrifuge, and incubator.

Based on application, the bacterial cell culture market is segmented into agricultural research, bioenergy production, animal feed testing, water testing, food testing, and others.

Based on end users, the bacterial cell culture market is segmented into academic and research institutes, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical industry, diagnostic centers, hospital and clinics, and others.

Bacterial Cell Culture Market Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the bacterial cell culture market report covers the latest trends and growth opportunities across Asia Pacific (APAC), the Americas, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include well-structured life science industries and biopharmaceutical industry that are constantly putting efforts in developing new products. Only the life science sector alone as per a report published in the 2018 Technology & Innovation Foundation, invested about USD 96.5 billion in 2013.

The bacterial cell culture market in Europe is predicted to have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. Factors aiding growth in the region include burgeoning demand from the food & beverage industry due to the region having a disturbing experience to get affected by food allergies. In 2013, more than 17 million Europeans had been affected due to food allergies as per the European Commission.

The bacterial cell culture market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. India, Japan, and China are the key contributors in this region as they are investing heavily in research for getting favorable results. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for antibiotics as well as the massive need for food testing, is bound to push market growth. India being an agricultural country, use PGPB (plant growth-promoting bacteria) for preventing crops against diseases and abiotic stress which again is adding to the growth of the market in the region.

On the flip side, the bacterial cell culture market in the Middle East and Africa is predicted to experience a dull growth rate over the forecast period due to stringent government policies coupled with poor economies in the region.

Bacterial Cell Culture Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the bacterial cell culture report include Culture Media & Supplies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Scharlab S.L., Millipore, EMD (Merck), Eiken Chemical Co, Ltd., Neogen Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hi-Media Laboratories Pvt. Ltd., BioMérieux S.A., Dickinson and Company, Becton, and ScienCell Research Laboratories, Inc. The market is highly fragmented and competitive, and key players have incorporated numerous strategies to cater to the growing needs of the customers and also strengthen their position in the market. Some of these strategies include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships/joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, product launches and innovations, collaborations, and more.

