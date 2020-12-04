Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Worth Observing Growth | Whistle Labs, FitBark, WUF Networks

The smart connected pet collar is defined as the device which can easily connect wirelessly to smartphone or iPad through Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. The main function of smart connected pet collar is to provide complete insights information of your pet such as their location, training activity, and others. In addition, it also provides complete information about movements namely running, jumping, among others. Major factors which affect the growth of the market is rising demand from working individuals for pet monitoring. For instance, according to an article published by the World Bank, more than 57.57% of the total population in the United States was employed in 2010 and it was increased up to 58.94% in 2016. Hence, growing demand from working individuals for pet monitoring and increasing usage of smart connected pet collars in various application such as pet and cat are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in future.

Latest released the research study on Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Smart-Connected Pet Collars. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Link AKC (United Kingdom),FitBark Inc. (United States),Whistle Labs Inc. (United States) ,PetPace LTD. (United States),Scollar, Inc. (United States), Wagz, Inc. (United States),RAWR (Finland), KYON (Switzerland), Radio Systems Corporation (United States),WUF Networks, Inc. (United States).

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/10326-global-smart-connected-pet-collars-market

Market Drivers:

Rising Concern Regarding the Health of the Pets is affecting the Pet Owner to Make Increased Investment in Pet Care Products

Rising Adoption of Dogs and Cats in Several Households in the United States

Problem Related to Lack of time as well as Hectic Lifestyles of Pet owners

Rising Pet Humanization, as well as Increasing Disposable Income Further, Supports the Adoption of Smart Pet Feeders globally

Market Influencing Trends:

Technology advancement in Smart connected pet collars such as the introduction of 3G in pet trackers. It is currently using 3G GPS tracking systems that accurately track movements. In addition, WUF Networks, Inc. (United States) company has introduced 3G GPS tracking in approximately 200 countries

Restraints that are major highlights:

Problem related to High Prices of Some Smart Connected Pet Collars Products

Major Factors such as power consumption and short battery life of Smart Connected Pet Collars Products

Opportunities

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, among others

The Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Automatic Smart Feeder, Smart Pet Feeder), Application (Dogs, Cats, Other), Supporting Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS)

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/10326-global-smart-connected-pet-collars-market

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart-Connected Pet Collars market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart-Connected Pet Collars

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart-Connected Pet Collars market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Smart-Connected Pet Collars Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Get More Information: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/10326-global-smart-connected-pet-collars-market

What benefits does AMA research study is going to provide?

Latest industry influencing trends and development scenario

Open up New Markets

To Seize powerful market opportunities

Key decision in planning and to further expand market share

Identify Key Business Segments, Market proposition & Gap Analysis

Assisting in allocating marketing investments

Definitively, this report will give you an unmistakable perspective on every single reality of the market without a need to allude to some other research report or an information source. Our report will give all of you the realities about the past, present, and eventual fate of the concerned Market.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Southeast Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources, our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our clients business needs. The research study enables clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport