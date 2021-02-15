Smart Hospitals Market 2021 Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Latest Trends

The Global Smart Hospitals Market is likely to gain from increasing incidence of chronic diseases and further rising demand for hospitals, finds Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Smart Hospitals Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Application (Electronic Health Records (EHR), Remote Medicine Engagement, Clinical Workflow, Medical Assistance), Connectivity (Wired, Wireless), Technology (Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Longer Hospital Stays to Drive the Market

Increasing hospital stays and increasing demand for workflow efficiency are some factors anticipated to drive the global market. Moreover, rising need to improve clinical procedure and rising willingness among people to spend on quality healthcare services are factors expected to fuel demand for smart hospitals.

Factors expected to restrain the global market are high cost of software development and deployment and increasing concern about data security. Moreover, complex user interface and slow adoption of hospital-based software are factors likely to hamper the growth in the market.

Technological advancements and upgrades are likely to facilitate rapid adoption of smart hospitals. For instance, EIR Healthcare designed the world’s first application of modular technology and prefabrication of hospital rooms in 2018. The app is developed to facilitate minimal budget and faster delivery.

