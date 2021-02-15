NPK Fertilizers Market, Growth of Forecast to 2027

NPK Fertilizers Market is expected to cross USD 25 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. NPK fertilizers have gained popularity due to increasing awareness among farmers regarding the disadvantages of overapplication of fertilizers. NPK fertilizer products are available in varying ratios and giving farmers the freedom to customize use for their specific needs.

