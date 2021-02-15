Global Solid State Relay Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Solid State Relay Market Size. The growth sectors of the Solid State Relay Market Size are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

Electricity or power plays a significant role in society. Given the amount of power that is used to perform the day-to-day activities as well as industrial operations, power outage can bring everything to a standstill. Massive industrial growth around the world has propelled the use as well as congestion of electricity.

This is where solid-state relays come into the picture, to deal with these kinds of issues. Solid state relay can be described as a type of electronic device that helps switch the power supply on and off. The system comprises a miniature sensor that helps turn off a high voltage electric signal and avoid electric shocks as well as high voltage load on the appliances. With the emergence of solid-state relay, the growth of the consumer electronics and semiconductors and integrated circuits industry has been noted globally in recent years.



Solid State Relay Industry Dynamics

The current scenario involves more and more research and development shifting towards compact, low maintenance and automated products. The solid state relay industry possesses a massive potential across a variety of applications. Some of the factors that are inducing the expansion of the solid state relay industry include the soaring demand for upgraded power of infrastructure that are aging, rising establishment of offshore Wind farm, increasing number of startup companies that offer solutions and the advantages of using sold state relay including their flexibility, compact size and less need for maintenance.

Solid state relays have several applications within the parent market, for instance the deployment of smart grid systems at homes. A smart grid system refers to a network of electric transmission that comprises almost every electric appliance at home, acting as a central point for its regulation. A Smart Grid system is touted to be an unparalleled and lucrative opportunity for the energy sector to gain entry in the epoch of efficiency and reliability that can enhance the environmental health and also elevate the overall economy. A smart grid system refers to an electronic device that comprises a solid-state relay switch, therefore boosting the demand for the latter in the consumer electronics market. Advancements in the industry is leading to evolvement of critical testing as well as development of standards and regulations of solid-state relays.

Latest Developments in the Solid State Relay Industry

November 2019

Last year, Sensata Technologies developed two 3-phase DIN rail as well as panel- mount solid state relays. The PM67 and DR67 are VDE, CE and UL certified for extensive use in applications including HVAC&R, pump controls, plastic injection, industrial ovens, food processing equipment, packaging equipment and molding, across the globe.

