Global Digital Radiology Devices Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Overview:

The global market for digital radiology devices is expected to profit from the rising level of investment in the healthcare segment. This is further getting bolstered by the inclusion of latest technologies, better tie-ups between companies, a growing need for improved diagnostic procedures, influences of several associated healthcare departments, revamping healthcare industries in the Asia Pacific region where emerging economies are increasing their budgetary expenses for the sector, and others.

The digital radiology devices market is set to rise with a 10.8% CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. This market will also gain from its level of accuracy, efficiency, and predictability.

Regional Analysis:

North America would ensure that they retain their market dominance. This is expected to get tailwinds from investments made by private and public bodies for the healthcare industry in the US and Canada. Technological superiority and infrastructural support are also expected to support this growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Carestream Health Inc, Nucleotech Medical Systems International Limited, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Canon Inc, Konica Minolta, Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Hologic, Siemens, Varian Medical Systems, Inc, Protec GmbH & Co. KG and others are going to be some of the eminent names impacting the global digital radiology devices market. The market will benefit from the strategic deployments made by these companies to ensure growth remains on the track and they can cement their position at the same time. As major moves, the market will witness a surge in expenditure for research and development, innovations, launching, branding strategy, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and others. MRFR listed the recent ones to gauge how the market can proceed in the coming years. This will also reveal the dependency on trends and how companies can set new trends to inspire better market growth.

Segmentation:

The global digital radiology devices market has been studied by MRFR analysts to have it segmented on the basis of method, application, and type.

By type, the study on the global digital radiology devices market has been segmented into stationary digital radiology systems, (Floor-to-ceiling mounted systems, Ceiling-mounted systems) and portable digital radiology systems (Mobile radiology systems, Handheld radiology systems).

By method, the market includes computed radiography (CR) and direct radiography (DR).

By application, the study of the digital radiology devices market includes chest imaging, dental imaging, cardiovascular imaging, orthopedic imaging, mammography imaging, and others.

By end user, the report on the digital radiology devices market has been segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

The COVID-19 analysis of the market establishes that the digital radiology devices segment is expected to prosper in the coming days. This is due to the rising need to detect difficulties in patients in less time. It will also benefit from the surge in healthcare-related investments.

