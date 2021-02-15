Facade Coatings Market Size |Incredible Possibilities and Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2027 | PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel

“

The report titled Global Facade Coatings Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Facade Coatings market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Facade Coatings market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Facade Coatings market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Facade Coatings market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Facade Coatings report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Facade Coatings report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Facade Coatings market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Facade Coatings market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Facade Coatings market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Facade Coatings market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Facade Coatings market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, AkzoNobel, DAW SE, Axalta Coatings, Hempel, Sika, Nippon Paints, Kansai Paint, Tikkurila, Wacker Chemie, PermaRock, RPM International, Remmers, Teknos, Specialized Coating Systems

Market Segmentation by Product: Silicone, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others

Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Industrial, Commercial

The Facade Coatings Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Facade Coatings market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Facade Coatings market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Facade Coatings market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Facade Coatings industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Facade Coatings market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Facade Coatings market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Facade Coatings market?

Table of Contents:

1 Facade Coatings Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Facade Coatings

1.2 Facade Coatings Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Facade Coatings Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Silicone

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Facade Coatings Segment by Application

1.3.1 Facade Coatings Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Global Facade Coatings Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Facade Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Facade Coatings Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Facade Coatings Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Facade Coatings Industry

1.6 Facade Coatings Market Trends

2 Global Facade Coatings Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Facade Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Facade Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Facade Coatings Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Facade Coatings Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Facade Coatings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Facade Coatings Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Facade Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Facade Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Facade Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Facade Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Facade Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Facade Coatings Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Facade Coatings Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Facade Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Facade Coatings Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Facade Coatings Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Facade Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Facade Coatings Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Facade Coatings Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Facade Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Facade Coatings Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Facade Coatings Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Facade Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Facade Coatings Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Facade Coatings Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Facade Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Facade Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Facade Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Facade Coatings Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Facade Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Facade Coatings Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Facade Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Facade Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Facade Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Facade Coatings Business

6.1 PPG Industries

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 PPG Industries Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.2 Sherwin-Williams

6.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.3 AkzoNobel

6.3.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

6.3.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 AkzoNobel Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 AkzoNobel Products Offered

6.3.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

6.4 DAW SE

6.4.1 DAW SE Corporation Information

6.4.2 DAW SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 DAW SE Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 DAW SE Products Offered

6.4.5 DAW SE Recent Development

6.5 Axalta Coatings

6.5.1 Axalta Coatings Corporation Information

6.5.2 Axalta Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Axalta Coatings Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Axalta Coatings Products Offered

6.5.5 Axalta Coatings Recent Development

6.6 Hempel

6.6.1 Hempel Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hempel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Hempel Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Hempel Products Offered

6.6.5 Hempel Recent Development

6.7 Sika

6.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sika Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sika Products Offered

6.7.5 Sika Recent Development

6.8 Nippon Paints

6.8.1 Nippon Paints Corporation Information

6.8.2 Nippon Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Nippon Paints Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Nippon Paints Products Offered

6.8.5 Nippon Paints Recent Development

6.9 Kansai Paint

6.9.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

6.9.2 Kansai Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Kansai Paint Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Kansai Paint Products Offered

6.9.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

6.10 Tikkurila

6.10.1 Tikkurila Corporation Information

6.10.2 Tikkurila Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Tikkurila Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Tikkurila Products Offered

6.10.5 Tikkurila Recent Development

6.11 Wacker Chemie

6.11.1 Wacker Chemie Corporation Information

6.11.2 Wacker Chemie Facade Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Wacker Chemie Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Wacker Chemie Products Offered

6.11.5 Wacker Chemie Recent Development

6.12 PermaRock

6.12.1 PermaRock Corporation Information

6.12.2 PermaRock Facade Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 PermaRock Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 PermaRock Products Offered

6.12.5 PermaRock Recent Development

6.13 RPM International

6.13.1 RPM International Corporation Information

6.13.2 RPM International Facade Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 RPM International Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 RPM International Products Offered

6.13.5 RPM International Recent Development

6.14 Remmers

6.14.1 Remmers Corporation Information

6.14.2 Remmers Facade Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Remmers Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Remmers Products Offered

6.14.5 Remmers Recent Development

6.15 Teknos

6.15.1 Teknos Corporation Information

6.15.2 Teknos Facade Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Teknos Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Teknos Products Offered

6.15.5 Teknos Recent Development

6.16 Specialized Coating Systems

6.16.1 Specialized Coating Systems Corporation Information

6.16.2 Specialized Coating Systems Facade Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Specialized Coating Systems Facade Coatings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Specialized Coating Systems Products Offered

6.16.5 Specialized Coating Systems Recent Development

7 Facade Coatings Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Facade Coatings Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Facade Coatings

7.4 Facade Coatings Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Facade Coatings Distributors List

8.3 Facade Coatings Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Facade Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Facade Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Facade Coatings by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Facade Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Facade Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Facade Coatings by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Facade Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Facade Coatings by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Facade Coatings by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Facade Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Facade Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Facade Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Facade Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Facade Coatings Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

