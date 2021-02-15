Exterior Paint Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2021 | PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF

“

The report titled Global Exterior Paint Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Exterior Paint market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Exterior Paint market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Exterior Paint market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Exterior Paint market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Exterior Paint report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Exterior Paint report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Exterior Paint market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Exterior Paint market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Exterior Paint market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Exterior Paint market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Exterior Paint market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, AkzoNobel, DAW SE, Axalta Coatings, Hempel, Sika, Nippon Paints, Kansai Paint, Asian Paints

Market Segmentation by Product: Silicone, Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Others

Market Segmentation by Application: Residential, Industrial, Commercial

The Exterior Paint Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Exterior Paint market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Exterior Paint market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Exterior Paint market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Exterior Paint industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Exterior Paint market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Exterior Paint market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Exterior Paint market?

Table of Contents:

1 Exterior Paint Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Exterior Paint

1.2 Exterior Paint Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Exterior Paint Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Silicone

1.2.3 Epoxy

1.2.4 Acrylic

1.2.5 Polyurethane

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Exterior Paint Segment by Application

1.3.1 Exterior Paint Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Commercial

1.4 Global Exterior Paint Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Exterior Paint Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Exterior Paint Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Exterior Paint Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Exterior Paint Industry

1.6 Exterior Paint Market Trends

2 Global Exterior Paint Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Exterior Paint Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Exterior Paint Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Exterior Paint Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Exterior Paint Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Exterior Paint Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Exterior Paint Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Exterior Paint Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Exterior Paint Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Exterior Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Exterior Paint Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Exterior Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Exterior Paint Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Exterior Paint Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Exterior Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Exterior Paint Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Exterior Paint Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Exterior Paint Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Exterior Paint Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Exterior Paint Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Exterior Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Exterior Paint Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Exterior Paint Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Exterior Paint Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Exterior Paint Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Exterior Paint Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Exterior Paint Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Exterior Paint Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Exterior Paint Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Exterior Paint Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Exterior Paint Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Exterior Paint Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Exterior Paint Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Exterior Paint Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Exterior Paint Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Exterior Paint Business

6.1 PPG Industries

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 PPG Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 PPG Industries Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 PPG Industries Products Offered

6.1.5 PPG Industries Recent Development

6.2 Sherwin-Williams

6.2.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

6.2.2 Sherwin-Williams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Sherwin-Williams Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Sherwin-Williams Products Offered

6.2.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

6.3 BASF

6.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 BASF Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 BASF Products Offered

6.3.5 BASF Recent Development

6.4 AkzoNobel

6.4.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

6.4.2 AkzoNobel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 AkzoNobel Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 AkzoNobel Products Offered

6.4.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

6.5 DAW SE

6.5.1 DAW SE Corporation Information

6.5.2 DAW SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 DAW SE Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 DAW SE Products Offered

6.5.5 DAW SE Recent Development

6.6 Axalta Coatings

6.6.1 Axalta Coatings Corporation Information

6.6.2 Axalta Coatings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Axalta Coatings Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Axalta Coatings Products Offered

6.6.5 Axalta Coatings Recent Development

6.7 Hempel

6.6.1 Hempel Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hempel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Hempel Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hempel Products Offered

6.7.5 Hempel Recent Development

6.8 Sika

6.8.1 Sika Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Sika Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sika Products Offered

6.8.5 Sika Recent Development

6.9 Nippon Paints

6.9.1 Nippon Paints Corporation Information

6.9.2 Nippon Paints Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Nippon Paints Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Nippon Paints Products Offered

6.9.5 Nippon Paints Recent Development

6.10 Kansai Paint

6.10.1 Kansai Paint Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kansai Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Kansai Paint Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Kansai Paint Products Offered

6.10.5 Kansai Paint Recent Development

6.11 Asian Paints

6.11.1 Asian Paints Corporation Information

6.11.2 Asian Paints Exterior Paint Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Asian Paints Exterior Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Asian Paints Products Offered

6.11.5 Asian Paints Recent Development

7 Exterior Paint Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Exterior Paint Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Exterior Paint

7.4 Exterior Paint Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Exterior Paint Distributors List

8.3 Exterior Paint Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Exterior Paint Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Exterior Paint by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Exterior Paint by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Exterior Paint Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Exterior Paint by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Exterior Paint by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Exterior Paint Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Exterior Paint by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Exterior Paint by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Exterior Paint Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Exterior Paint Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Exterior Paint Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Exterior Paint Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Exterior Paint Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

