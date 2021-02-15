Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | 3M, BASF, DowDuPont

“

The report titled Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: 3M, BASF, DowDuPont, Arkema, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Sika, Huntsman, Illinois Tool Works, Hexion, Eastman Chemical, Ashland, Scott Bader

Market Segmentation by Product: Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot-Melt, Others

Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging, Construction, Automotive, Others

The Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants market?

Table of Contents:

1 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants

1.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Water Based

1.2.3 Solvent Based

1.2.4 Hot-Melt

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Construction

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Industry

1.6 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Trends

2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Business

6.1 3M

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 3M Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 3M Products Offered

6.1.5 3M Recent Development

6.2 BASF

6.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

6.2.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 BASF Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 BASF Products Offered

6.2.5 BASF Recent Development

6.3 DowDuPont

6.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.3.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 DowDuPont Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.4 Arkema

6.4.1 Arkema Corporation Information

6.4.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Arkema Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Arkema Products Offered

6.4.5 Arkema Recent Development

6.5 H.B. Fuller

6.5.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

6.5.2 H.B. Fuller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 H.B. Fuller Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 H.B. Fuller Products Offered

6.5.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

6.6 Henkel

6.6.1 Henkel Corporation Information

6.6.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Henkel Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Henkel Products Offered

6.6.5 Henkel Recent Development

6.7 Sika

6.6.1 Sika Corporation Information

6.6.2 Sika Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Sika Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Sika Products Offered

6.7.5 Sika Recent Development

6.8 Huntsman

6.8.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

6.8.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Huntsman Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Huntsman Products Offered

6.8.5 Huntsman Recent Development

6.9 Illinois Tool Works

6.9.1 Illinois Tool Works Corporation Information

6.9.2 Illinois Tool Works Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Illinois Tool Works Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Illinois Tool Works Products Offered

6.9.5 Illinois Tool Works Recent Development

6.10 Hexion

6.10.1 Hexion Corporation Information

6.10.2 Hexion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Hexion Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Hexion Products Offered

6.10.5 Hexion Recent Development

6.11 Eastman Chemical

6.11.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

6.11.2 Eastman Chemical Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Eastman Chemical Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Eastman Chemical Products Offered

6.11.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Development

6.12 Ashland

6.12.1 Ashland Corporation Information

6.12.2 Ashland Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Ashland Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Ashland Products Offered

6.12.5 Ashland Recent Development

6.13 Scott Bader

6.13.1 Scott Bader Corporation Information

6.13.2 Scott Bader Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Scott Bader Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Scott Bader Products Offered

6.13.5 Scott Bader Recent Development

7 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants

7.4 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Distributors List

8.3 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

