Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market 2027 Research Study Offers Innovative Business Growth Outlook | BASF, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, SABIC, Mitsubishi Chemical, Invista, Korea PTG, Asahi Kasei, Hyosung, Sinochem, Sinopec, Chang Chun Group, Shanxi Sanwei, Hangzhou Qingyun

Market Segmentation by Product: Maleic Anhydride Method, Furfural Method, Others

Market Segmentation by Application: Cast Polyurethane Elastomers, Thermoplastic Polyetheresters, Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers (TPU), Others

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 market?

Table of Contents:

1 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000

1.2 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Maleic Anhydride Method

1.2.3 Furfural Method

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Cast Polyurethane Elastomers

1.3.3 Thermoplastic Polyetheresters

1.3.4 Thermoplastic Polyurethane Elastomers (TPU)

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Industry

1.6 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Trends

2 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 SABIC

6.2.1 SABIC Corporation Information

6.2.2 SABIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 SABIC Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 SABIC Products Offered

6.2.5 SABIC Recent Development

6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical

6.3.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

6.3.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Products Offered

6.3.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

6.4 Invista

6.4.1 Invista Corporation Information

6.4.2 Invista Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Invista Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Invista Products Offered

6.4.5 Invista Recent Development

6.5 Korea PTG

6.5.1 Korea PTG Corporation Information

6.5.2 Korea PTG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Korea PTG Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Korea PTG Products Offered

6.5.5 Korea PTG Recent Development

6.6 Asahi Kasei

6.6.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

6.6.2 Asahi Kasei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Asahi Kasei Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Asahi Kasei Products Offered

6.6.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

6.7 Hyosung

6.6.1 Hyosung Corporation Information

6.6.2 Hyosung Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Hyosung Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Hyosung Products Offered

6.7.5 Hyosung Recent Development

6.8 Sinochem

6.8.1 Sinochem Corporation Information

6.8.2 Sinochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Sinochem Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Sinochem Products Offered

6.8.5 Sinochem Recent Development

6.9 Sinopec

6.9.1 Sinopec Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sinopec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Sinopec Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Sinopec Products Offered

6.9.5 Sinopec Recent Development

6.10 Chang Chun Group

6.10.1 Chang Chun Group Corporation Information

6.10.2 Chang Chun Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Chang Chun Group Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Chang Chun Group Products Offered

6.10.5 Chang Chun Group Recent Development

6.11 Shanxi Sanwei

6.11.1 Shanxi Sanwei Corporation Information

6.11.2 Shanxi Sanwei Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Shanxi Sanwei Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Shanxi Sanwei Products Offered

6.11.5 Shanxi Sanwei Recent Development

6.12 Hangzhou Qingyun

6.12.1 Hangzhou Qingyun Corporation Information

6.12.2 Hangzhou Qingyun Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Hangzhou Qingyun Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Hangzhou Qingyun Products Offered

6.12.5 Hangzhou Qingyun Recent Development

7 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000

7.4 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Distributors List

8.3 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Bio-based Poly (Tetrahydrofuran) THF1000 Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

