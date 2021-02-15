Biodegradable Plastic Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Demand, Business Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027 | BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Kuraray

“

The report titled Global Biodegradable Plastic Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Biodegradable Plastic market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Biodegradable Plastic market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Biodegradable Plastic market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Biodegradable Plastic market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Biodegradable Plastic report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Biodegradable Plastic report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Biodegradable Plastic market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Biodegradable Plastic market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Biodegradable Plastic market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Biodegradable Plastic market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Biodegradable Plastic market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Mitsubishi Chemical, Kuraray, Corbion, Metabolix, NatureWorks, Biome Technologies, Bio-On SpA, Meredian Holdings Group, Tianan Biologic Materials

Market Segmentation by Product: Polylactic Acid (PLA), Polybutylene Succinate (PBS), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Cellulose Derivatives, Others

Market Segmentation by Application: Packaging, Textiles, Automotive, Agriculture, Construction, Others

The Biodegradable Plastic Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Biodegradable Plastic market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Biodegradable Plastic market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Biodegradable Plastic Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biodegradable Plastic

1.2 Biodegradable Plastic Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Polylactic Acid (PLA)

1.2.3 Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)

1.2.4 Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)

1.2.5 Cellulose Derivatives

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Biodegradable Plastic Segment by Application

1.3.1 Biodegradable Plastic Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Packaging

1.3.3 Textiles

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Agriculture

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Biodegradable Plastic Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Biodegradable Plastic Industry

1.6 Biodegradable Plastic Market Trends

2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Biodegradable Plastic Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Biodegradable Plastic Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Biodegradable Plastic Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Biodegradable Plastic Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Biodegradable Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Biodegradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Biodegradable Plastic Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Biodegradable Plastic Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Biodegradable Plastic Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Biodegradable Plastic Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical

6.2.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Information

6.2.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Products Offered

6.2.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Recent Development

6.3 Kuraray

6.3.1 Kuraray Corporation Information

6.3.2 Kuraray Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Kuraray Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Kuraray Products Offered

6.3.5 Kuraray Recent Development

6.4 Corbion

6.4.1 Corbion Corporation Information

6.4.2 Corbion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Corbion Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Corbion Products Offered

6.4.5 Corbion Recent Development

6.5 Metabolix

6.5.1 Metabolix Corporation Information

6.5.2 Metabolix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Metabolix Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Metabolix Products Offered

6.5.5 Metabolix Recent Development

6.6 NatureWorks

6.6.1 NatureWorks Corporation Information

6.6.2 NatureWorks Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 NatureWorks Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 NatureWorks Products Offered

6.6.5 NatureWorks Recent Development

6.7 Biome Technologies

6.6.1 Biome Technologies Corporation Information

6.6.2 Biome Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Biome Technologies Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Biome Technologies Products Offered

6.7.5 Biome Technologies Recent Development

6.8 Bio-On SpA

6.8.1 Bio-On SpA Corporation Information

6.8.2 Bio-On SpA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Bio-On SpA Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Bio-On SpA Products Offered

6.8.5 Bio-On SpA Recent Development

6.9 Meredian Holdings Group

6.9.1 Meredian Holdings Group Corporation Information

6.9.2 Meredian Holdings Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Meredian Holdings Group Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Meredian Holdings Group Products Offered

6.9.5 Meredian Holdings Group Recent Development

6.10 Tianan Biologic Materials

6.10.1 Tianan Biologic Materials Corporation Information

6.10.2 Tianan Biologic Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Tianan Biologic Materials Biodegradable Plastic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Tianan Biologic Materials Products Offered

6.10.5 Tianan Biologic Materials Recent Development

7 Biodegradable Plastic Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Biodegradable Plastic Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Biodegradable Plastic

7.4 Biodegradable Plastic Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Biodegradable Plastic Distributors List

8.3 Biodegradable Plastic Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Biodegradable Plastic Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biodegradable Plastic by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Plastic by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Biodegradable Plastic Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biodegradable Plastic by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Plastic by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Biodegradable Plastic Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Biodegradable Plastic by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Biodegradable Plastic by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Biodegradable Plastic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Biodegradable Plastic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Biodegradable Plastic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Biodegradable Plastic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Biodegradable Plastic Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

