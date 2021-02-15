Aircraft Actuator Market | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

The aircraft actuator market was valued at US$ 7,700.33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 11,631.67 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Developed and developing nations are heavily investing in advanced technologies to strengthen their aircraft fleet. Companies in the US, Japan,and Germany are developing advanced actuators for the global market. The popularity of new, enhanced aircraft actuators such as electromechanical actuators, electro-hydraulic actuator, and electric actuators is increasing among the aerospace industries. In addition, rising electrification of aircraft systems with advent of electric aircraft and UAVs are supporting the aircraft actuator market growth. Developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia are strengthening their aviation industries owing to rising number of domestic and international airline passengers. The aircraft actuators improve the performance of flight control systems to offer enhanced control for pilots. Further, the growing need of electromechanical actuators to develop lightweight systems with low maintenance requirements is driving the growth of the aircraft actuator market. The manufacturing companies such Collins Aerospace and Moog Inc are introducing advanced actuators offering enhanced control and performance for aircraft operations. In addition, increasing volume of the narrow-body aircraft has created the demand for aircraft actuators supporting the lightweight systems.

Aircraft Actuator Market: Regional Analysis

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Aircraft Actuator market in important regions. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Companies Profiled in this report includes:

Meggit Plc Collins Aerospace Eaton Corporation CURTISS-WRIGHT Honeywell International Inc. Moog Inc. Nook Industries Inc. Parker Hannifin Corp. Transdigm Group Inc. Woodward Inc.

The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, production, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.

Aircraft Actuator Market: Competitive Landscape

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the revenue of manufacturers, during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.

Leading market players and manufacturers are studied to help give a brief idea about them in the report. The challenges faced by them and the reasons they are on that position is explained to help make a well informed decision. Competitive landscape of Brown Sugar market is given presenting detailed insights into the company profiles, developments, merges, acquisitions, economic status and best SWOT analysis.

