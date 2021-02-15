Data Extrusion Market Size, Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries & Forecast 2021 – 2027

Data Extrusion is the unauthorized transfer, retrieve or copy of data from the computer or server to another location. Such removal can be done by manually, by physical access of equipment or by malicious programming through the network. Data extrusion or data exfiltration is an essential security breach when an organization data is copied or transferred without permission within the organization or outside the organization. To prevent data extrusion, companies are creating strict IT controls for physical and digital security through data leak prevention (DLP) which used to inspect or deny exiting traffic for shifting information beyond organization premises, encryption, password hardening, and policies for role-based access controls (RBAC).

The factors that are driving the data extrusion market are online malware, ill-use of internet, and rising cyber-attack. In addition, it increases the volume of the company’s data and increases the requirement of data security solutions are fuelling market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, it increases incidents of data loss and theft under the organization premises and strict data regulatory need for data protection propelling the growth of the market. For instance, according to SC Magazine, London based education software developer Pearson report data breach effect of about 13,000 schools and universities. However, compatibility issues between the on-premises application and cloud environment and solution cost of detecting data theft for small and medium-size organizations are restraining the market growth during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: 1. Symantec Corporation

2. McAfee LLC

3. Palo Alto Networks Inc.

4. Fortinet Inc

5. Cisco Systems, Inc.

6. GTB Technologies Inc.

7. Zscaler Inc.

8. Clearswift Ltd.

9. Juniper Networks Inc.

10. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

