Global Nickel Scrap Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Nickel Scrap is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Nickel Scrap in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sims Metal Management

Yechiu Group

Schnitzer Steel Industries

OmniSource

Stena Metal International

European Metal Recycling

Nucor

Commercial Metals

Hanwa

Chiho Environmental Group

Wilton Recycling

Perfect Impex

Cohen

Rockaway Recycling

Turbine Alloys

DOWA

Jacomij Metals BV

Monico Alloys

Kataman

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Stainless Steel

Superheat Resisting Alloy

Aickel Waste in Battery

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Stainless Steel

Nickel-based and Copper-based Alloys

Alloy Steels

Other

