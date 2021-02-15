Global RF GAN SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICE Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Share. The growth sectors of the RF GaN Semiconductor Device Market Share are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The global RF GaN semiconductor device market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.30% during the forecast period of 2019–2025. There are various factors contributing to the growth of the global RF GaN semiconductor device market such as rising adoption of energy &power applications, and growth of the IT & telecom equipment market.

Regional Analysis

The global RF GaN semiconductor device market is estimated to grow at a significant rate in the future. The geographical analysis of the RF GaN semiconductor device market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America accounted for the largest share in 2018 for the global RF GaN semiconductor device market. North America is one of the developed regions having large-scale industries such as aerospace & defense, telecom, consumer electronics and others which are contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, the requirement of low power consuming devices is one of the factors driving the growth of the market.

Europe accounts for the second-largest market share in the RF GaN semiconductor device market due to the presence of various manufacturers such as Robert Bosch GmbH, STMicroelectronics, and NXP Semiconductor. These companies offer products and solutions across industries, including automotive, aerospace and defense, and others to enhance their operations and increase productivity. Germany accounts for the largest market share in the region due to the presence of various automotive, electronics, and other industries that add to the demand of RF GaN semiconductor devices.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period; rising urbanization, technological advancements, and increasing investments for up-gradation of telecom networks are some of the major factors which are driving the RF GaN semiconductor devices market in the region. Additionally, the growing number of manufacturing facilities in the region is also fueling the growth of the market. China accounts for the largest market share in the region for the RF GaN semiconductor device market due to increasing investments by the private and government sectors for the development of telecom industries.

The rest of the world is expected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing investments made by the government and companies for the development of advanced technology in the region. Further, the region has been segmented into South America and the Middle East & Africa.

Key players

MRFR recognizes the key players in the global RF GaN semiconductor device market are Rockwell Automation (US), Honeywell (US), Texas Instruments (US), Panasonic (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), First Sensor (Germany), Siemens AG (Germany), Amphenol Corporation (US), Integrated Device Technology (US), Bosch Sensortec (Germany), ABB Limited (Switzerland), Analog Device Inc. (US), General Electric (US), Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (US), NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (Taiwan), among others.

